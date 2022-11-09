Britney Spears isn’t happy with Millie Bobby Brown’s wish to play her

The Princess of Pop isn’t happy with the idea of a biopic about her struggles.

Yesterday, the Internet world got ecstatic with the possibility of having a biopic focused on the harsh life of Britney Spears. Millie Bobby Brown, the star of Enola Holmes and Stranger Things, revealed in an interview with Drew Barrymore that she would love to play the Princess of Pop in a biopic and tell “her story and hers only.”

Although it sounded great, and many fans even got to make images of Bobby Brown dressed as Britney, the latter wasn’t that happy with the idea. The Stranger Things alumni revealed that Britney’s story has always resonated with her in that both had to face the difficult world of entertainment at a very young age. She added that playing her would be a lifelong dream although there aren’t any concrete plans to produce such a film.

Now, since the conservatorship ended, Britney has been quite vocal on basically anything regarding her life or anything someone comments on her. Of course, being that active in social media, as she has in the past year, she saw quite soon how Millie Bobby Brown’s wish became news on many media outlets, and, naturally, she had something to say about that.

As she usually does this, she uploaded a picture of a set of doors on Instagram with an interesting snap that read: “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude, I’m not dead !!!”

Quite bluntly, Britney basically said that she wouldn’t be up to anyone making a film about her life while she’s alive, and since she’s in absolute control of her life and image now, it’s unlikely someone will dare to do so without her consent.

The thing is this, hasn’t she been through a lot already? Why keep making a profit from her suffering? Above all, it seems Britney is determined to have a fresh start and reclaim her agency and narrative around her, and a movie about her life would only keep that hurting narrative in the collective memory.

So, bad news for Millie Bobby Brown since it seems that her dream role won’t be happening at all. Perhaps she can honor the Princess of Pop on Halloween or in any other way rather than a movie she won’t like at all.

