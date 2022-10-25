Frankie Muniz claims Bryan Cranston is working on a “Malcolm in the Middle” sequel

The star of the hit series revealed some details about this possible sequel.

Taking advantage of the nostalgia fever that has become a success factor in the industries with the return of shows like Sex and the City or reunions like Friends, it is not strange to think that a sequel of Malcolm in the Middle could be already in the works.

The American production, which had seven seasons and aired from 2000 to 2006, could return to the small screen, or at least that’s what its star Frankie Muniz (Malcolm) assures, who recently revealed that Bryan Cranston (Hall) was already working on a sequel to the popular series.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Frankie Muniz wants to play Malcolm again

In an interview with Fox News, the actor acknowledged that he would love to reprise his role in the show, but now from a modern-day perspective. Of course, he’d love to do so with the original cast.

“I’d love to know what the family has been doing,” Muniz commented to the outlet. “I know Bryan Cranston really likes the idea and is somehow writing the script and making it all work. So, there could be something. I would be 100% on board. But I don’t know; we’ll see what happens.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The actor also revealed that he loves watching the episodes of the series now that he is an adult since he was just a kid when they were filmed, so he didn’t enjoy that stage of his life as much.

“When I was filming the show, obviously I was a kid. We did seven seasons and 151 episodes,” the 36-year-old actor declared. “I didn’t really watch the show when it was on the air, but I have since watched it with my wife, all 151 episodes, and I realized, ‘wow, that’s what we were doing.’ I can separate myself from having been on it and watching it today as a fan,” he said.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It should be noted that Frankie had already revealed on other occasions that a sequel to Malcolm in the Middle was being considered, but that nothing concrete had been decided yet, and that it was being debated whether it would be a movie or a series.

Now it seems that the project is taking more shape, since Cranston, who won an Emmy for his work in the hit series Breaking Bad, is the one developing the script, so we will have to wait and see if it happens.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte