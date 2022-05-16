Fan of crime and noir stories? Then these are the series you should watch

Serial killers are a subject that generates curiosity for many people, so much so that series and documentaries have been launched about some of them.

The topic of serial killers has always generated too much curiosity among people, so much so that there are museums, collection houses, and even series and documentaries that tell the story of these people who did not tempt their hearts at any time to commit such atrocious acts.

The reality is that since the first civilizations, humans have always had a fascination with death. An example could be the human sacrifices that were performed in some cultures or even the famous Roman coliseum that saw as a form of entertainment for men fighting and even being devoured by lions.

Curiosity to understand the killers, the reason for their actions, and what made them reach that point that made them go down in history as one of the most dangerous and in human beings that have ever walked this earth, is something that we cannot help but wonder. Therefore, tons of documentaries, series, books, and movies have been written.

These are some of the best productions available if you want to go deeper into the mind of these criminals that reached unimaginable points.

Mindhunter (2017 - 2019)

A definitely must watch! In the late 70s and early 80s criminal profiling was in its early days and Agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench seek to improve their knowledge in this field of criminal psychology.

In the future, criminal profiling would become a lifesaving tool in criminal cases and make it easier for investigators to catch the bad guys. The best thing? It has David Fincher as the director of some of the episodes which are a true delight!

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (2021)

This is one of the most terryfing cases in South Korea. In 2004, Yoo Young-Chul was convicted for several crimes including multiple murders, mainly of sex workers and elderly wealthy women but also for the sadism with which he treated his victims.

Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (2021)

This is the story of Richard Ramirez, a criminal who had Los Angeles city on guard in the 80′s and has become a case of study for what serial killers mean, their psychology, and how they work and choose their victims.

The Night Stalker is a reflection of Ramirez’s life as a murderer and from the law’s perspective on how they managed to catch him.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019)

A fascinating documentary for all fans of these issues, as it features footage of interviews with Bundy, his family, friends, the law itself and the victims who survived this man who, for many, is evil in one person.

It only has 4 episodes, but it will completely enthrall you as it reveals details you may not have known about Bundy.

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

A biographical film about a certain period in the life of Jeffrey Dahmer, also known as ‘The Milwaukee Cannibal’, a notorious murderer guilty of the deaths of 17 people.

Hannibal (2013 - 2015)

An incredible Mads Mikkelsen series without any doubt where we can see him playing the already famous Hannibal Lecter, a murderer who, Anthony Hopkins in his time was also in charge of playing but in movies.

The series revolves around FBI Special Agent Will Graham and Dr. Hannibal Lecter, Will visits a psychiatric hospital in the hope of understanding and entering the mind of a murderer he pursues.

It is noteworthy to mention that this series has an outstanding direction and visual proposal, so whether you like to dive into criminal minds or not, is a must for all the amazing production details it has.

The Alienist (2018 - 2020)

Back to the 19th century, when Teddy Roosevelt had just been appointed as police commissioner of NYC.

This series focuses on Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and his team to investigate about murders that occur in New York without the NYPD’s knowledge, which to be honest you can tell they didn’t know how to do their job, so someone had to do it and who else than Dr. Laszlo.

Laszlo is known for being an alienist, nowadays an alienist is known as a criminal psychologist, but he specialized in mentally ill children and uses all his knowledge in order to solve murders.

Scream (2015 - 2019)

If you like the Scream film franchise you should definitely give a chance to this series and although the series doesn’t connect at all with the events of the movie, they do use Ghostface to spread terror among some teenagers in Lakewood.

As in the movies we have a teenage lead, in this case Emma Duval, who finds out that her family has a link to horrible events that happened in town and are the main reason she and her friends are being hunted by a killer.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Like a fairy tale, this movie tells the story of the cases that saddened America in the late 60s, the Sharon Tate case, but with a different twist a ‘what if...’ and none of what was so inhumane and committed at the hands of the Manson family would have happened; what if Sharon Tate and her son would have had a chance and two saviors as well.

