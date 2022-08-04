Keanu Reeves return to TV with ‘Devil in the White City,’ a series produced by Leonardo DiCaprio

The actor will star in an American series production for the first time.

Keanu Reeves is one of our favorite actors, which is why it is exciting to see him back on the small screen again, as it has been confirmed that he will star in the series Devil in the White City, which will premiere on the streaming platform Hulu.

The production is based on the novel of the same name by Erik Larson, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham (Reeves), an architect who wants to make his mark on the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, but will find himself in trouble when he encounters Dr. H.H.H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the famous “Murder Castle.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The news was released by major U.S. media outlets who met with Hulu at the TV Critics Association. It was also revealed that film personalities such as Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, and Leonardo DiCaprio will be the executive producers behind the series.

It should be noted that this story had already been on hold for more than 10 years, as DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010 with plans to adapt it as a film in which he would play Holmes. Scorsese subsequently came on board to direct in 2015 and called in Billy Ray to write the script.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Devil in the White City is significant as it will be the first starring series Reeves will star in for an American television production. Although there is still no premiere date yet, we will have to wait and see how filming develops.

For now, Keanu Reeves is world famous for his roles in science fiction and action films such as Matrix and John Wick, which will release its fourth installment on March 24, 2023.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Keanu seems to be in one of his greatest moments, as he will also premiere a series on Netflix, which will be based on the BRZRKR comic, a best-selling comic about an immortal warrior devised by the actor himself. This was announced at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, and the series is expected to be released next year.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte