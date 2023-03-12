Disney Could’ve Revealed to Have a New Oscar Winner in its Streaming Service

Disney possibly leaked a spoiler on its streaming platform about a winning film at the upcoming Oscars.

What happened there, Disney? There’s less than a day to go until the Oscar ceremony, and it seems that the house of Mickey Mouse has already spoiled the victory of at least one award.

Did Disney Spoil a Winner at the Oscars?

Some social network users noticed that a curious thing happened on the company’s streaming service, Disney+: on the banner of a movie. Right below the banner of the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever there is a new caption that reads “Oscar Winner.” And this apparent error in the app’s programming is causing a stir, as netizens are wondering which of the five nominations could Disney have spoiled.

The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, earned five nominations for the current installment: Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects, and Best Supporting Actress for Queen Angela Basset.

Is Disney Behind the Choosing of the Oscars Winners?

Another issue arising from this fact that some people wonder about is: how did Disney know that its film was going to win any Oscar if the announcement of the awards is supposed to be made known to the world during its televised award ceremony?

The most logical answer would be that, indeed, the production company would have no reason to know any details of the winners to make the event fairer for the contenders and avoid rumors of favoritism. However, there is one thing that many people forget or simply don’t know: the network that broadcasts live these awards every year is ABC, which is owned by Disney.

It is the people of the network who also help in the logistics of the ceremony, from the arrangement of the guests, the red carpet, and decorative details, to the order of announcement of each award, the guests to presenters, and, most likely, the elaboration of the ballots that mention the winners.

Therefore, Disney+’s “small” mistake with Wakanda Forever could be much more serious for the company, because it could uncover inconsistencies in the Hollywood Film Academy in the choice of its nominees and winners, implying that, in reality, there is no democracy among its members and that everything is merely a commercial issue.

Or what do you think?

Story written in Spanish by Alex Vizzuet in Cultura Colectiva

