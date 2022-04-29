Leaked trailer seems to confirm Captain Carter and Professor X in ‘Doctor Strange 2′

Plus: Monica Rambeau returns as Captain Marvel!

In Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel’s multiverse was slightly presented; in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it will expand completely and in all directions. A new leaked trailer for the film shows some great characters from the House of Ideas.

The first character we see is Captain Carter, the super-soldier who appeared in Disney Plus’ animated series What If...? In her universe, she is the one who takes the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, and we have a Captain Britain instead of a Captain America. Apparently, Captain confronts the Scarlet Witch in the destroyed hall of the Illuminati.

New TV spot from #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness including Captain Marvel, Captain Carter and Professor X yellow chair. pic.twitter.com/t1PqovHTKj — Iquitenian Boy 🏳️‍🌈 (@iquitenian) April 28, 2022

Another character who could make his big appearance is Professor Charles Xavier, the leader of the X-Men. We see his yellow flying chair, so characteristic of the 1990s animated version. This character is one of the most rumored to appear, even in the first trailer you can hear the voice of Sir Patrick Stewart, who plays the character in Fox’s mutant movies.

Finally, there is a cameo from who appears to be Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel, the daughter of Air Force Captain Maria Rambeau, a friend of Carol Danvers, and who we saw acquire her powers in WandaVision.

Other characters rumored to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Red Richards, played by Ioan Gruffudd, a new Captain America played by John Krasinski, Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, and Tom Cruise as Iron Man. Will it be true or a lie? We will have to wait just a couple of days, on May 4, to find out the truth.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

