Dua Lipa as Zatanna? The singer could become the next DC superheroine

Rumors suggest that Dua Lipa is in talks with DC Comics to bring to life one of its characters.

Dua Lipa has become the favorite and most beloved of the music industry today, which has been enough to reach other areas such as the fashion world, where she has become a style icon (muse of Donatella Versace and other designers) and now, everything points to the fact that she could also reach the superheroes universe.

A few days ago rumors began spreading about the British singer would be in talks and negotiations to appear in the new DC Comics production as the heroine Zatanna.

It all started when an alleged source close to DC Comics, confessed that the producer and Dua Lipa were in talks, without further details. Which has filled with excitement both fans and followers of the superhero franchise.

However, according to some media reports, Dua Lipa would not be the only one in DC’s sights to bring Zatanna to life, as actress Victoria Pedretti (from Netflix’s ‘You’ series) is also on the list.

Who is Zatanna in DC Comics?

Zatanna was created by Gardner Foz and Murphy Anderson within the Hawkman comic book series, having her first appearance in Vol. 1 No. 4.

Zatanna is the daughter of magician Giovanni “John” Zatara, a professional magician who works on stage and a true magician, like her father, capable of manifesting different powers just by uttering her family’s magic spells pronounced backwards.

Dua Lipa in the movies?

This is not the first time that Dua Lipa would appear in the movies, as she is currently filming the movie ‘Argylle’ directed by Matthew Vaught (screenwriter of ‘X-Men: First Generation), in which she shares credits with Henry Cavill, Ariana DeBose, John Cena.

Although it is not yet confirmed that she will give life to Zatanna, it would be a dream to see Dua Lipa as a superheroine in the movies.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish





