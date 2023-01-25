Everything You Should Know about the New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Adaptation

The premiere of the new great medieval story is coming, and here we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the new ‘Dungeons & Dragons adaptation.

Medieval stories have given us great hits in recent decades. We had Xena: Warrior Princess, The Witcher, and Robin Hood, among others, although the one that made them too popular, without a doubt, was Game of Thrones. Or so we think now, since there is another film production that could take the throne, and it’s time we tell you everything you should know about the new adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, a film that will surely give us something to talk about in the coming months.

Everything You Need to Know about the Dungeons & Dragons Movie

For several years now, several film production companies have been looking to produce an impressive version of the iconic game that has been produced since the 1970s. Although there have even been a few attempts, most of them, have been forgotten because of how bad they were.

And after the rights passed from hand to hand, first from Warner to Universal, and then from Universal to Paramount, according to Esquire, there’s finally a version that’s sure to win over audiences who love the game and medieval stories in the style of Game of Thrones. This film will be called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and will be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The script, written by Michael Gilio, is inspired and set in a campaign of the game known as Forgotten Realms.

In December 2020, it was announced by Deadline that Chris Pine would play the main character of this story, and months later, the same media confirmed that the cast would also include stars such as Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant, as the main antagonist.

One of the things that most delighted the public about this feature film is that during the San Diego Comic-Con in July last year, it was confirmed that some members of the original cast of a web series inspired by the game, called Critical Role, will also make cameos in the film, which promises a lot of action and fantasy, as seen in its previews.

In fact, the most recent one, released on January 23, shows the group of bandits on a crusade between various lands and dimensions to stop an evil that they helped to unleash, which will be the main plot of this story.

What Will Dungeons & Dragons Be About?

As mentioned before, the plot of the film will be about a group of thieves on a journey to stop the evil that stalks the world they all live in, although the story is a bit more complex than that. Edgin (Chris Pine), a self-centered yet charming thieving bard, teams up with Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), an unscrupulous barbarian woman with formidable strength. They seek a team to embark on an epic crusade to recover a lost relic, which unleashed the worst threat of the worlds they inhabit.

“Dungeons & Dragons will bring the magical world of the legendary role-playing game to the big screen in a hilarious, action-packed adventure,” the official synopsis of the film promises.

Other Details You Should Know About Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

This film began shooting in early April 2021 in various locations in Iceland. The project managed to finish filming in mid-August 2021, although the entire process was delayed for several months due to the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, as it was originally scheduled for release in July of the same year it was filmed, according to Deadline.

However, the wait paid off handsomely, as in February of last year, it was announced that a larger Dungeons & Dragons project is already in the works, which will have multiple foci on both film and television. As such, it was revealed that the first TV series spin-off of the film is already in the works, which was described as a live-action project that will be a cornerstone for the future of the story, and will be a great complement to the film side of the franchise.

Filmmaker Rawson Marshall Turber was tapped as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of this series, and will also be the director of the series pilot. What is not known is which streaming promoter it will be coming to, though it will most likely premiere on Paramount’s own service.

Now that you know everything you need to know about the new adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, what do you think about this future adaptation of the classic fantasy and action world? Are you excited or do you think it will have no future?

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

