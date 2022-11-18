Ellen Pompeo says goodbye to ‘Grey’s Anatomy;’ this will be her last episode

After 19 seasons, Meredith Grey is leaving the hospital... but she promises she’ll be back.

Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo captured our hearts since the first season of Grey’s Anatomy. After 19 seasons, the actress is ready to move on to a new chapter of her life... and the series wasn’t about to let that moment pass without honoring her. She assures her fans, though, that she will not leave for good, but she could return from time to time “for a visit.”

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY, and the show for 19 seasons! Through it all... none of it… would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS, and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on, and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude.”

Before Ellen Pompeo, other classic Grey’s Anatomy actors had already left for good, such as Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, and Justin Chambers. But she clarified that she will be back from time to time, in some cameos, so that fans won’t forget Meredith.

When will Meredith’s farewell to Grey’s Anatomy be?

The last episode with Ellen Pompeo will air on ABC in the United States on February 23, 2023. However, the actress is scheduled to appear in eight episodes of season 19. Earlier this year, it was announced that she would have limited participation in the final season so that she would have enough time to film another TV series she is producing for Hulu.

In recent months there has also been speculation about a possible reunion between Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, but so far, nothing has been confirmed (and Patrick himself denied the rumors).

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

