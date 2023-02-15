ADVERTISING

From Princess to Villain: Emma Corrin Will Star in 'Deadpool 3'

By:
Kate Nateras
 February 15, 2023

Emma Corrin, the actress who gave life to Princess Diana in ‘The Crown,’ will join Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 3 as a villain.

A thing no one did not see coming: Emma Corrin, the actress who gave life to Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown, will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool 3, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, in a role that will be none other than the main villain of the story.

According to Deadline, there are still no details about the addition of Corrin as a co-star; however, both Reynolds and Corrin already announced the news through their social media accounts through a fun Instagram story, in which the actress seemed surprised holding a mini Deadpool image in her hand.

So far, it is known that the writers of the 2016 Deadpool movie and its sequel (released in 2018), Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, will be in charge of the script of the third installment, which would be the last part for actor Ryan Reynolds, who revealed in November 2022 that this will be his last time playing the funny Marvel character.

From Princess to Villain

So, why is Emma Corrin’s arrival in Deadpool 3 so surprising? Mainly because of the type of characters she’s played. The most important one was Princess Diana in the 4th season of The Crown, the Netflix series about the actual British royal family. She did a tender, sober and calm performance that earned her some Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards, as well as a SAG Award and an Emmy.

She also appeared opposite Harry Styles in My Policeman, and against Jack O’Connell in Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Nowadays, Corrin is filming in the upcoming gothic horror theatrical picture Nosferatu, alongside Lily Rose-Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård.

The release of Deadpool 3 is expected to be on September 6, 2024.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

