What is ‘Folie à Deux,’ the psychotic disorder we’ll see in Joker 2?

Director Todd Phillips confirmed the sequel with Joaquin Phoenix will be called “Folie à deux,” which refers to a shared psychotic disorder.

After film director, Todd Phillips confirmed that the script for the sequel to Joker is ready, as well as the participation of Joaquin Phoenix to star once again in the character that gave him his first Oscar Award for Best Actor, fans of the film were left wanting to know more, as the producer and director also revealed that the possible name of the film will be: Joker, Folie à Deux. The term, according to Phillips, refers to a rare mental disorder shared by two individuals that literally translates to the madness of two.

After the possible name of the sequel was announced, it was rumored (besides the fact that it will be a musical) the supposed participation of the character of the same name from DC Comics, Harley Quinn (who will probably be played by Lady Gaga) because Quinn has been Joker’s only real partner and we have also seen her as his psychiatrist, his lover, and partner in crime.

What is “Folie à Deux” or “shared madness”?

Although not many cases have been reported yet, this condition continues to be the object of curiosity of scientists and doctors, as they find it incredible to think of the idea that two people can share a distorted view of reality at the same time.

“Folie à Deux” comes from a French term used to name Shared Psychotic Disorder, which is a mental illness affecting two or more people. Simply put, one type of insanity passes to another person in the same way.

This type of disorder occurs when two or more people share psychiatric symptoms such as delusions, and usually happens between people who have a close relationship or live together, i.e., it can occur between siblings, partners, or friends. The same shared syndrome may be called folie à trois, folie à quatre, folie à famille or folie à plusieurs (madness of many people).

It is said that one of the main causes triggering this type of psychotic disorder may be mutual isolation or some stressful situation. Supposedly there is a dominant person and the other is induced by the disorder.

The importance the writers of Joker gave to the character’s mental condition was one of the things that made the movie and the iconic villain more approachable. The fact that they are probably dealing with yet another disorder that could shed more light on the character and his relationship with other villains could give the sequel the same reception the first one had.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

