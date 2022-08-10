These are the Game Of Thrones episodes you have to see before House Of the Dragon

The long-awaited prequel is coming soon and these episodes will refresh your memory.

We are just a couple of weeks away from House of the Dragon, the sequel to Game Of Thrones arriving on the HBO Max platform, and fans of the universe created by George R.R. Martin are already looking forward to August 21 to enjoy it.

According to the creators of this new production, the story will focus on Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who was the most suitable candidate to occupy the Iron Throne, but during a meeting with the lords to make the decision, Rhaenys is despised for being a woman, and they choose Viserys as king of Westeros.

GOT fans will be able to learn more about Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors, as well as the actions they committed to bring the story to what we saw in the first series.

We know it’s been a long time since Game Of Thrones aired its controversial finale, so if you want to remember some events that happened to understand the prequel or if you don’t know anything about this story, these are the episodes you should watch.

Game Of Thrones Season 1, Episode 1, “Winter Is Coming.”

It is important to watch the beginning of the story since in it many things are explained in order to understand the rest of the series composed of 72 chapters. In this episode, we meet the key characters of the plot, as well as the territories that make up the kingdom.

GOT Season 1, Episode 10, “Fire and Blood”.

In this episode, we meet the 3 dragons that appear in GOT. Although House of the Dragon 17 will appear, it is important to refresh the memory and see the rebirth of these creatures, as well as of Daenerys Targaryen’s change from an innocent girl to the future queen of Westeros.

GOT Season 2, Episode 10, “Valar Morghulis.”

In this episode, Daenerys arrives at the House of the Imperishable and has a series of visions that predict aspects of her future, something similar to what we will see in House of the Dragon when King Viserys has a dream in which he must place an heir to the throne.

GOT Season 3, Episode 4, “And Now Her Watch Is Done.”

Daenerys is crowned the “mother of dragons” in this episode, in which she learns to tame her dragons and shows the power that fire has, as well as what a Targaryen can do when he is angry and has these mythical creatures.

GOT Season 8, Episode 5, “The Bells”.

One of the most controversial of the series, as Daenerys lashes out against the people she wants to rule and flies over with one of her dragons burning everything in her path, to prove that she is the only queen.

