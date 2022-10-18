Harrison Ford joins the MCU for “Captain America 4″ as ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross

We could say Harrison Ford is the King of franchises, and the MCU won’t be the exception.

The great Harrison Ford, best known for his roles in franchise projects like Han Solo in Star Wars or Indiana Jones, is now joining the most profitable franchise in the past years, Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. For years many fans have been wondering how long it would take for the iconic actor to step into this Universe, and it’s finally happening in the upcoming film, Captain America: New World Order.

Ford will take over the late William Hurt’s role of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, in the MCU in this fourth installment of the iconic Captain America, which will now follow Sam Wilson, the Falcon, as the New Captain America. The movie will follow after the events of Marvel’s series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and although we still don’t know the role Ross will play in the story, it’s not an unknown character for Marvel fans.

Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross is no stranger in the MCU, a general from the government heavily involved with the Avengers. We got to see Ross in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Now the question is, will Ross have a major role in this new film considering that Harrison Ford is not the type of actor to take a minor role in movies?

This has fans wondering if we’ll finally get to see Red Hulk. This is unlikely since we have now too many Hulk-like characters in the MCU with the latest introduction of Jennifer Walter as She-Hulk, and Skaar, Hulk’s son, in the She-Hulk series. Still, it’s exciting to see what Harrison Ford will bring to the table in this new reinvention of the MCU and the Captain America character.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2024.

