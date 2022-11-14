‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ would be the next film in J.K. Rowling’s saga

The Harry Potter story might continue on film, but the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ saga probably won’t.

The stories of the “boy who lived” still have a lot of material to take from (and also a lot of money to squeeze at the box office). Harry Potter is not over, and now the next story in the saga could be based on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (which critics hated, but still). David Zaslav, president of Warner Bros, confirmed that the studios are willing to produce more Harry Potter movies alongside J.K. Rowling... as long as it’s not Fantastic Beasts.

In recent weeks there were rumors that the Fantastic Beasts saga, which stems from Rowling’s stories, was canceled. That after the relative failure that was the third installment, Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which only grossed $405 million at the box office. It is said that Warner would have definitely stopped any future projects, including two more planned films.

Zaslav said that they are willing to continue with the Harry Potter universe, as long as they count on J.K. Rowling’s help. This, despite all the controversies and accusations towards her. “We’re going to focus more on franchises. We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t had a Harry Potter movie in 11 years,” he said.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child came in the form of a two-part West End play. It was written by Jack Thorne and based on J.K. Rowling’s original story, which is set 19 years after what we saw in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. In that future, Harry is an employee of the Ministry of Magic, and the main character is his second son, Albus Severus Potter.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

