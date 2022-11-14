ADVERTISING

MOVIES

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ would be the next film in J.K. Rowling’s saga

By:
Cultura Colectiva +
 - November 14, 2022

BE INSPIRED

movies

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ would be the next film in J.K. Rowling’s saga

Cultura Colectiva +
movies

What we know about ‘1899′, the Netflix series that promises more mystery than ‘Dark’

movies

Star Wars? Studio Ghibli reveals collaboration with Lucasfilm

Shantal Romero
movies

Lindsay Lohan is totally into making a ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
movies

Ryan Reynolds reveals he will stop being ‘Deadpool’ after the third installment

Shantal Romero
movies

Keanu Reeves could participate in “Ballerina,” the spin-off of John Wick

Yazmín Veloz
movies

Britney Spears isn’t happy with Millie Bobby Brown’s wish to play her

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
movies

Millie Bobby Brown would love to play Britney Spears in a biopic

Cultura Colectiva
movies

Tim Burton and Johnny Depp could work together on new films very soon

Gabriela Castillo
movies

Will Quentin Tarantino ever direct a Marvel movie?

Gabriela Castillo
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

The Harry Potter story might continue on film, but the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ saga probably won’t.

The stories of the “boy who lived” still have a lot of material to take from (and also a lot of money to squeeze at the box office). Harry Potter is not over, and now the next story in the saga could be based on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (which critics hated, but still). David Zaslav, president of Warner Bros, confirmed that the studios are willing to produce more Harry Potter movies alongside J.K. Rowling... as long as it’s not Fantastic Beasts.

In recent weeks there were rumors that the Fantastic Beasts saga, which stems from Rowling’s stories, was canceled. That after the relative failure that was the third installment, Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which only grossed $405 million at the box office. It is said that Warner would have definitely stopped any future projects, including two more planned films.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Zaslav said that they are willing to continue with the Harry Potter universe, as long as they count on J.K. Rowling’s help. This, despite all the controversies and accusations towards her. “We’re going to focus more on franchises. We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t had a Harry Potter movie in 11 years,” he said.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child came in the form of a two-part West End play. It was written by Jack Thorne and based on J.K. Rowling’s original story, which is set 19 years after what we saw in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. In that future, Harry is an employee of the Ministry of Magic, and the main character is his second son, Albus Severus Potter.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte
Tags:movie releaseMoviesHarry PotterJ.K. Rowling
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING