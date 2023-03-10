Henry Cavill Could Play Captain Price in the ‘Call of Duty’ Live-Action; Opinions Are Divided

According to reports, Henry Cavill would be in talks to be part of the ‘Call of Duty’ live action in the role of Captain Price, and there are fans who have not taken the news with open arms.

Superman, who? It seems that Henry Cavill has already shelved the world of superheroes and is focusing entirely on adaptations of popular games.

A few months ago it was announced that the actor will be part of the cast of the series inspired by the board game “Warhammer 4000″ in a leading role, and now a new rumor about another future similar project has come to light.

According to Early Game, “The Witcher” star would be in first talks to participate in the adaptation of one of the most loved videogames in the world: “Call of Duty”, although the news has not been very well received by all fans.

Henry Cavill, in ‘Call of Duty’?

At the moment, there is very few information about this project, but it is known that it has been planned as a film that will start a franchise as big as “Fast and Furious”.

If negotiations go through, Cavill would star in the film as Captain Price, a character many fans have loved since his appearance in the 2007 game “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”

It is also known that Amazon Studios is apparently among the strongest production companies fighting to get the film rights to this intellectual property, and if this happens, the studio would become Cavill’s new home.

And that is because Amazon is, precisely, working on the “Warhammer 4000″ live-action adaptation, in which the “Enola Holmes” star will also serve as executive producer.

“I have loved ‘Warhammer’ since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honor and the responsibility.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh on lifelong dream come true,” the actor commented at the time of the announcement, according to Deadline.

Henry Cavill Divides ‘Call of Duty’ Fans

Although most fans have been happy on social media with the announcement about Cavill and his possible joining to the cast of “Call of Duty”, not everyone shares the joy.

Some fans of the game have said they believe that there are better actors to play the role, and several of them even named the stars they would consider perfect for him, such as Liev Schreiber or Barry Sloane.

“I still can’t believe that Amazon is able to negotiate with Henry Cavill for the role of Captain Price in a ‘Call of Duty’ TV series and not Barry Sloane, who is the F*CKING ACTOR WHO MADE THE CHARACTER TO LIFE!!” shared user @PepoWoodz.

“There’s talk of a #CallofDuty movie and they’re wanting Henry Cavill as Captain Price??? Sorry no offense but we got the actors we need. The original cast is spot on. If they don’t use the current cast I literally will not watch it,” wrote user @_YuriLuca_.

Despite it is very likely that Cavill is looking forward to being part of the film because of his love of videogames, the news is still very fresh, and the project has not yet got into its pre-production stage, so anything could happen.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

