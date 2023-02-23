Henry Cavill Could Be a Superhero Again... But in the Marvel Universe

Rumor has it that Henry Cavill would be in talks to play a superhero again, but this time, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there already exists a list of characters that fans would like him to play.

Although it would not be a surprise for many, it would be pleasant news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) if actor Henry Cavill was added to their ranks with one of the thousands of characters that its comics have, and lately, it has come to light several rumors that would be confirming it.

Henry Cavill in the MCU?

After having been “fired” from his role as Superman by James Gunn and the managers in charge of the DC Cinematic Universe in their desire to give this world greater coherence, and after having moved away from the plot of The Witcher, it seems that Henry Cavill was left with nothing on his plate.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, according to information reported by international media, the rumors that Cavill would return to the world of superheroes, although now at the hands of Marvel Studios and Disney, are getting stronger, and we will likely have official news about it soon.

Also, the addition of Cavill to the MCU would be one of the wisest decisions on the side of the producers, and that is because since he put on the mantle of Superman, his popularity among the public simply increased, so there would be no doubt that the fandom of the actor would help a lot to raise the already inflated numbers of the Marvel series and movies.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

But, which character is the one that would look best for him? Apparently, many fans have made their guesses regarding how Marvel Studios has been conducting its universe in film and television, so they consider that they would opt more for a relatively recently created character than for one that has been winning, for years, the hearts of the fans. Here are some of the options.

What Marvel Characters Would Be Perfect for Henry Cavill?

Doctor Doom

With the very near inclusion of the Fantastic Four in the MCU in its Phase 5 and the lack of an announcement of an accurate cast, fans believe that Cavill could take on the mantle of a villain this time, instead of a hero. For this reason, Victor von Doom, the scientist in charge of thwarting the peace plans of The Fantastic Four and other Marvel heroes, such as the X-Men, could be the perfect role for Cavill, since he is considered by fans and media, like Wizard, as one of the most beloved villains in the Marvel Universe.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Captain Britain

Many have confused this character with the one we already met in the MCU in the animated series What If? and in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: the superheroic version of Peggy Carter, who would come to replace Captain America in several universes due to a deviation in the decisions made for its creation.

But no, they are not the same character, even though they both have the flag of Great Britain on their costume. In fact, the origin of this other hero is somewhat different from that of Captain Carter: he is a British soldier who suffered an accident that almost killed him, and who was rescued by a “magician,” who calls himself Merlin, who gives him his superpowers.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In a sense, Captain Britain is very similar to Captain America, in that some of their powers are similar: both have super strength, stamina, and durability, though Captain Britain has another ability that allows him to shoot energy balls from his hands. And this version of the character would look amazing on Cavill because, well, he’s also British.

Spider-Man UK

And if we go to the range of British characters that Marvel has, there is also Spider-Man UK, a version of the spider hero, although under the identity of William Braddock. Its inclusion in the world of comics occurred just 9 years ago, on the occasion of the creation of the Spider-Verse.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

He has the same powers as any Spider-Man and has even already had adventures with other of his cronies in different universes, such as Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman, and Old Man Spider-Man, in the task of defeating supervillains like the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and so on.

If Cavill were to take this suit in the future, he would not really belong to the MCU but to the extended universe of Spider-Man that Sony Pictures is forming, and his appearance in film and/or TV will likely take a long time, since the company is currently focusing on other characters, such as Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and Spider-Man Noir.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Which character in the Marvel Universe would you like the most for Henry Cavill?

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte