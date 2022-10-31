Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill on ‘The Witcher’ and fans are angry

It seems that the departure of Cavill, who played Geralt of Rivia in the series, has caused outrage among fans.

Henry Cavill is one of the most beloved actors by fans in Hollywood, so his interpretation of Geralt of Rivia in the series The Witcher was applauded by viewers who are already waiting for the fourth season to premiere.

Unfortunately, this weekend it was announced that Cavill would be leaving the production, and his character would now be played by Liam Hemsworth.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Henry Cavill leaves The Witcher

It was the protagonist who announced the news in a statement, in which he also informed the person who will replace him in the fourth season of the series; the third season has already finished filming.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he wrote.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It should be noted that speculation about the change arises because Cavill will return to the movies in his role as Superman, so the recordings of both projects came together and he had to choose one; he decided to take back the superhero cape.

For his part, Liam used the announcement to reach out to The Witcher fandom and express how “honored” he feels to be involved in the series.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.,” he posted.

Fans want to cancel The Witcher

As expected, not everyone took the replacement very well, so fans of the series have called for it to be canceled, as they don’t want to see anyone but Cavill. The production has not yet announced any cancellation, so the project will most likely go ahead.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Henry Cavill quitting his literal dream role as The Witcher because smug Netflix writers refuse to respect the character or source material is the coolest shit ever.



Fuck these endless, soulless, faithless adaptations from showrunners who clearly hate the art they’re adapting. — Xavier's Online (@xaviersonline) October 30, 2022

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte