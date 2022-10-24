It’s official: Henry Cavill is back as Superman!

“A taste of what’s to come,” the actor wrote. “Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

After a brief cameo in Black Adam, where he appeared in the post-credits scene, Henry Cavill confirmed that he is back, officially, as the Man of Steel. “A taste of what’s to come, my friends,” he wrote on Instagram. “Dawn of hope renewed. Thank you all for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

In a video that begins with a static image of Henry Cavill dressed as Superman, the actor explained the reasons why he is announcing his triumphant return precisely today:

“Hi everyone!” he says. “I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to see ‘Black Adam.’ But now that many of you already have, I want to make it official: I’m back as Superman.” Henry says that the image of himself in Superman costume, in addition to his cameo in Black Adam, is just a taste of things to come.

“The images in this post and what you saw in ‘Black Adam’ are just a small taste of what is to come. There is a lot to be thankful for and I will, when the time is right, but I want to thank you more than anyone, thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise you will be rewarded.”

This news comes after several years of rumors of his return as Superman. Fans have long been eagerly awaiting the character’s return to the DC universe, and Dwayne Johnson helped “stoke” the hype for Henry Cavill during the promotion of his movie.

Henry Cavill has also been promoting the return of another of his characters: Sherlock Holmes in the second part of Enola Holmes, which opens on November 4. About Superman, producers have said that Black Adam’s long-term vision includes the Man of Steel’s active presence in the story.

“It’s never been about just one fight,” said Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia, according to Variety. “We really want to create a long form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and will have to deal with each other recurrently, either on the same or opposite sides. Hopefully, they’ll collide at some point, but it’s not a one-fight thing.”

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

