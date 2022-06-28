‘Hocus Pocus 2′ teaser trailer and release date finally revealed

The film will follow the children’s classic story released in 1993.

It’s been 28 years since the release of Hocus Pocus, a children’s horror film that has become a classic. Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel, and we couldn’t be more excited. New cast, new filming, new looks, new scares but the same essence.

The original Hocus Pocus film

Hocus Pocus is an American children's horror film released in 1993, directed by Kenny Ortega and starring Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler (the leading trio), as well as Thora Birch, Omri Katz, and Vinessa Shaw.

Hocus Pocus 2

Disney has just revealed a teaser trailer for the Hocus Pocus sequel. The company had announced last year that the leading trio, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler were returning to ther iconic roles as well as new actors joining the long-awaited part two of this classic. Among the most important names for fans are Hannah Waddingham and Doug Jones, the actor who specializes in mime. They will be joined by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen; although they haven’t confirmed their roles. There will also be a change of director, this time the job will be carried out by Anne Fletcher, who accepted the project after the departure of Adam Shankman.

“This Halloween season, some legends never die.” reads the caption to the teaser trailer and it has already given us a release date, which is this September 30, the perfect time to open the Halloween season. The teaser also came with a very cool poster of the Sanderson sisters with what might be the coolest copy we’ve seen Disney come up with:

Disney’s plans, as always, are gigantic. This Halloween, the movie will be filling with nostalgia a generation that enjoyed the first film as children. It’s a path that has been followed a lot in Hollywood, and in the end, of course, it works. They have high expectations and expect it to be an ultra blockbuster, one of the most awaited movies of the year. Surely, in the upcoming months, we will see a great publicity campaign for this long-awaited sequel to the classic Hocus Pocus.

