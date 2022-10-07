‘Hocus Pocus’ could have a third film as the cast leaves the door open

The movie, which recently premiered on Disney Plus, is one of the most beloved by audiences and could soon become a trilogy.

The recent premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 became number one on the Disney Plus streaming platform, as the return of our three favorite witches almost 30 years after the release of the first movie was quite the nostalgia hit.

This sequel brought back Bette Midler, Kathy Najmy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, who bring to life the famous Sanderson sisters, who return one Halloween night, intending to go back to their old devilish ways to remain alive.

What is Hocus Pocus 2 about?

The sequel portrays what happened 29 years after the Salem sisters were resurrected and sought revenge by wanting to capture children. Now, it’s up to three high school students to stop the witches from causing a new kind of chaos in Salem by unleashing a spell known as Magicae Maxim that will give them all the power before dawn on Halloween.

Hocus Pocus 3

After the end of the second film, we saw how the young women use the book to cast a spell to reunite Winifred with Sarah and Mary, which causes the three Sanderson sisters to disappear, the question remained as to whether they actually vanished and it was all over.

In addition, the credits scene shows us the owner’s black cat Cobweb climbing one of the store shelves. As he sits next to a box, the camera zooms in on the label: “B.F. CANDLE #2″, hinting that there is another Black Flame Candle that could bring back the sisters.

For this reason, fans have begun to speculate that the story could have a continuation with a third film. Something that the protagonists of Hocus Pocus do not rule out, as they would also like to return to embody their characters that have been received with too much emotion after more than three decades.

During the N.Y.C. premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, Parker teased that he would sign on for a third installment if Midler also joined the project: “Bette is already starting rumors. I hitch my wagon to her star. If she wants to do a third... Nobody says no to the Divine Miss M.”

As for Najimy, she said, “never say never. It was fun, but it’s nothing. It’s a lot, but who knows... Who knew that almost 30 years later we’d be doing this sequel?” she told People jokingly, “I think if we did it 30 years later, well, there would be walkers and canes involved. The flying might be just a little one-foot point off the ground,” she concluded.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

