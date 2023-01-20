Classic Horror Movies That Are Way than the Books They’re Based On

These classic horror films based on novels have really sparked the classic book vs. movie debate.

Many classic horror films are based on books that are sometimes much scarier than the movies. However, there are times when movies interpret the novels way much better and more shockingly and scarily.

These are some classic horror movies that proved to be better than their book counterparts. Although, the books are quite great as well.

The Birds (1963)

Alfred Hitchcock’s classic is the nightmare of those who are afraid of birds. It is based on a short novel by British writer Daphne DuMaurier.

Hellraiser (1987)

Clive Barker’s film is based on his own book, The Hellbound Heart, and out of it came Pinhead: a classic horror film character.

Carrie (1976)

The sad life of Carrie, a young girl with telekinesis and an extremely religious mother, and the iconic school dance scene are based on Stephen King’s first book.

The Shining (1980)

Three years after the publication of The Shining, Stanley Kubrick directed the film based on the novel by Stephen King.

Misery (1990)

And while we’re on the subject of Stephen King, there’s also Misery, the story of an accident-ridden writer and a woman obsessed with him. The 1990 film is based on the 1987 novel.

The Exorcist (1973)

This 1973 horror classic is based on a novel by William Peter Blatty. The film was so shocking that it caused several fainting spells upon its release.

Bird Box (2018)

This Netflix hit, starring Sandra Bullock and John Malkovich, is based on the novel Bird Box by Josh Malerman published in 2014.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The film, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster, is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Harris.

American Psycho (2000)

How can we forget Christian Bale and that disturbing face in the movie? The film is based on the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis.

Jaws (1975)

Steven Spielberg directed this classic that provoked an irrational fear of sharks and, in turn, is based on the novel by Peter Benchley.

Psycho (1960)

The 1960s film, which tells the story of Norman Bates, was also directed by Alfred Hitchcock. It is based on a novel of the same name by Robert Bloch.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

