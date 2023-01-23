Tremble, ‘Fast and Furious:’ Warner Bros Is Preparing a Hot Wheels Movie

Years and years of preparation are finally paying off, and the time has come to say: tremble, ‘Fast and Furious,’ because Warner Bros. is preparing a Hot Wheels live-action.

Our childhood has been revitalized! Warner Bros. is preparing a Hot Wheels live-action, and we couldn’t feel more than nostalgic by the news. Here is everything we know about it.

After many do’s and don’ts, back-and-forth, and project cancellations, it looks like Mattel and Warner Bros. have finally found the perfect way to bring one of the most successful toy brands of all time to the big screen: the Hot Wheels cars.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This Monday, the specialized film website Deadline announced that the studios have teamed up with production company Bad Robot to give the green light to a Hot Wheels live-action project written by screenwriters Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson.

It is unknown at this time what the film will be about, as it could be a biopic about the invention of this racing toy brand, built more than 50 years ago, or a totally new and different story, full of action and very much in the style of Fast and Furious or Need For Speed.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mattel Films representative Robbie Brenner will lead the project along with brand vice president Kevin McKeon, as well as vice president and creative executive Andrew Scannell. The three will liaise with Bad Robot supervisors Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen to shape the upcoming film.

What You Need to Know about the Hot Wheels Production Team

If there is one thing we should not fear about the future of the Hot Wheels movie, it is that it is a project destined to fail, as it is in very good hands and the recent projects of its screenwriters confirm it. Recently, Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson sold an original science fiction story to Netflix under the title Endurance, which follows a group of AI robots marooned on Mars which begin to fight each other as they try to establish a colony for humans.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

They are also working on the script for The Fall, for Amblin and Blackmailed Productions, and were in charge of the text for Strongman, a comedy that reinvented the creation of the original Star Wars trilogy through the eyes of David Prowse, who was behind the mask of Darth Vader.

Mattel: Producer of Dreams in Movies!

Other details about the Hot Wheels movie, as well as its possible cast and director, are unknown at this time. This move won’t be something new for Mattel, since through its new production company, Mattel Films, it has been working on future projects to bring several of the toymaker’s creations to the movies.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The most popular and soon-to-be-released is Barbie, a film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The highly-anticipated film was directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig and will hit theaters in the United States on July 21.

Other projects in development at the company include film adaptations of toys such as Magic 8-Ball, Barney, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Thomas and Friends, Uno, View-Master, Major Matt Mason, and even a film of a brand new IP to be called Christmas Balloon.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What do you think about Warner Bros. preparing Hot Wheels live-action and the team chosen to make the project a reality?

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte