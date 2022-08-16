House of the Dragon key characters that you should keep an eye on

The war for the Iron Throne has begun again and these characters will be the pieces that will sow intrigue again in the Game of Thrones universe.

Despite its controversial ending, Game of Thrones is one of the most watched and beloved series by audiences around the world, not to mention one of the highest rated. Now, HBO is taking us back to this universe of dragons and magic with The House of the Dragon, a series based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire and Blood’, which is set 200 years before the events we already saw in GoT.

This new series tells the story of House Targaryen and a new struggle for the infamous Iron Throne. Below we give you a sneak peek at some of the main characters that will be in this season of House of the Dragon.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: These are the Game Of Thrones episodes you have to see before House Of the Dragon

King Viserys Targaryen

No kinder and decent king has been known in the Seven Kingdoms, than King Viserys Targaryen. The lords of Westeros chose him to be the heir to the throne of his grandfather, known as the Old King. His throne is a cause of tension among his potential heirs, though he only thinks of being a good grandfather (and not necessarily a great king).

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

King Viserys Targaryen is played by Paddy Considine, who we already saw in 24 Hour Party People, Cinderella Man, Hot Fuzz, The Bourne Ultimatum, and The Death of Stalin.

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Known as, “The Queen Who Never Was,” Princess Rhaenys Velaryon is a dragon rider and wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon. She is the eldest daughter of Prince Aemon Targaryen, the eldest son of King Jaehaerys. The council ruled her out as heir to the throne and instead favored Viserys, her cousin, solely because he is male.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Eve Best will be the actress playing this character. She had a brief appearance in The King’s Speech and the series Fate: The Winx Saga and Nurse Jackie. She has already won an Olivier Award and has been nominated twice for Tony Awards.

Alicent Hightower

She is considered the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She is the daughter of Otto Hightower (who is the Hand of the King), who raised her in the Red Keep. Her courtly upbringing has made her a graceful woman of keen political acumen. Alicent is the second wife of King Viserys I Targaryen, with whom she has three children. She seeks to have her son Aegon occupy the throne.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Alicent Hightower will be played by Olivia Cooke whom we have seen in Ready Player One and Sound of Metal.

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Daemon Targaryen is one of the most feared warriors in Westeros. The younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, he is also known to be a great dragon rider and a very lustful and promiscuous man, filled with powerful enemies and dubious allies, such as hired assassins, gold cloaks, pirates, sorcerers, witches and more.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Prince Daemon Targaryen is played by Matt Smith, who is known worldwide as the 11th Doctor of Doctor Who; but is already part of the Marvel Universe and Terminator. He also played Prince Phillip on The Crown.

Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhaenyra Targaryen is the King’s firstborn, the only one born to his first wife Aemma Arryn. She is pure Valyrian blood, a dragon rider, and rightful heir to the Iron Throne; but her stepmother and her brother Aegon think differently, for only men can rule.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Emma D’Arcy will be in charge of bringing Rhaenyra Targaryen, who starred in Netflix’s Wanderlust, Hanna, and Prime Video’s Truth Seekers, to life on screen.

Otto Hightower

A politician by profession, Otto Hightower is an erudite knight, well versed in the art of war. All these skills earned him the Hand of the King. The loyal advisor who sees in Damon, the monarch’s brother, the greatest threat to the kingdom. He has his own hidden ambitions to position his family in the war for the throne.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Hand of the King is played by Rhys Ifans who you surely saw in Anonymous and Notting Hill, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Harry Potter, where he is Xenophilius Lovegood.

Mysaria

Mysaria is one of the most beloved characters in the saga because of her growth. She starts as a humble King’s Landing peasant girl and advances to become the “Counselor of Whispers,” an ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The character is played by Sonoya Mizuno who you’ve probably seen in Ex Machina, La La Land, Crazy Rich Asians, and the series Maniac and Devs.

Lord Corlys Velaryon

Known as “The Sea Serpent,” Lord Corlys Velaryon is the lord of House Velaryon, a family as old as the Targaryens themselves. Lord Corlys is one of the most renowned adventurers in the world, but also one of the richest and most dangerous as he has the largest navy in the world.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Steve Toussaint is the name of the actor who will be Lord Corlys Velaryon and his previous works include It’s A Sin, Small Axe: Red White and Blue, Our Girl, Death in Paradise, Lewis and Scott & Bailey.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte