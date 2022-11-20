Indiana Jones: Disney is eyeing a new series without Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford is done with the character but Disney isn’t, so they’re allegedly working on an Indiana Jones series.

Next year, Disney will release the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise with the return of Harrison Ford to the namesake character. However, Ford has stated that he’s done playing the character, and the film will be the very last time we see him wearing the iconic hat.

Still, according to Variety, Disney it’s not done with the franchise yet, and they’re eyeing a new series for the Disney+ platform. So far, the project is still in diapers in that they are still looking for a writer to jump in. This means that we don’t really know if it will be a sequel or a prequel if it’s going to be linked to the upcoming movie or not.

What we do “know,” or at least what Variety assures, is that the project will be produced by Disney and Lucasfilm. Now, since the series is still in an early stage, Lucasfilm hasn’t declared anything yet. It’s likely that the Indiana Jones series will come after the movie so fans are wondering if Harrison Ford would at least make a small cameo as he did in the 90s Indiana Jones series, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.

The story of the handsome and fearless archaeologists has conquered the world’s imagination. For Disney, the franchise has been more than profitable outside the screens with a top-rated attraction in its park. So, it comes as no surprise, that the leading studios of the industry, will try to keep making money from this unique and successful story.

Indiana Jones’s fifth installment doesn’t have a name yet, but it’s scheduled to be released this next Summer on June, 30. It will be directed by James Mangold and produced by none other than Steven Spielberg, Disney, and Lucasfilm. Alongside Harrison Ford, some of the confirmed cast members are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and John Rhys-Davies.

