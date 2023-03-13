Jamie Lee Curtis Did Deserve an Oscar... But Not for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Jamie Lee Curtis is a great actress... but her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was not Oscar-worthy, and many internet users think so.

Yes, we all know Jamie Lee Curtis deserved an Oscar for her great career, but... did the Academy have to give it to her this year, for a role that didn’t really have a great weight in the movie? And we’re not the only ones who think so.

Jamie Lee Curtis: Loved by the Public

The actress’s career took off in Hollywood in the late 1970s with the first installment of the Halloween franchise, a role that has haunted her for all these years to the point of repeating it in seven movies.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Her list of movies includes productions that the world loved such as Freaky Friday, Knives Out, A Fish Called Wanda, and True Lies.

Her work on television has also been highly acclaimed, thanks to series such as Scream Queens, NCIS, and Charlie’s Angels.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

She also comes from a family of actors and Oscar nominees: her father Tony Lee was nominated for Best Actor in 1959 for The Defiant Ones, and her mother Janet Leigh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 1961 for Psycho.

Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the actresses the world has adored the most because, in addition, she is a great example of a human being for the affection she has always shown her fans, her great sense of humor, and her empathy for social causes.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Everything Everywhere All at Once Was not Jamie Lee’s Turn

Although the public loves her and so does Hollywood, her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once did not deserve an Oscar, since it did not have the same weight as her nominated colleagues.

In the movie, the actress appears in scarce 20 minutes, and beyond her fight scenes against her co-star Michelle Yeoh and her romance scene... What other relevant details did she have in the feature film?

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In contrast, the work of Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, and Hong Chau had much more exposure time, a more relevant weight in the story, and showed much more believable performances.

Scenes like Hsu’s facing her mother and showing her soul’s emptiness in Everything Everywhere All at Once; Condon’s search for her happiness by stepping away from her brother after living her whole life in a town that is harming them, in The Banshees of Inisherin Bassett’s portrayal of a queen of a fictitious town talking about her pain as a mother for feeling like she lost her entire family; or Chau’s as a nurse facing the pain of her best friend’s imminent loss due to his weight in The Whale were much more powerful than any of Curtis’s performances.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And there were other actresses from nominated films on this occasion who were left out and should have at least gotten a nomination, such as Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley for They/Them, or Margot Robbie for Babylon.

And we’re not the only ones who think so: many internet users have also been upset by this award, and have commented on it on social media.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Of course the #Oscars were going to reward white mediocrity because, in what world would Jamie Lee Curtis have won Best Performance compared to Stephanie Hsu and Angela Bassett,” wrote user @meradceu.

Of course the #Oscars reward white mediocrity because in what world did Jamie Lee Curtis give a better performance in comparison to Stephanie Hsu or Angela Bassett? pic.twitter.com/lvraxiXqAc — ‏ً (@meradceu) March 13, 2023

“I’m genuinely angry that Stephanie Hsu was absolutely robbed here. There’s no way they saw ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and decided that JAMIE LEE CURTIS was somehow the best in that movie,” commented user @sitcomabed.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

i am genuinely so mad rn stephanie hsu was absolutely ROBBED there is no way you watch everything everywhere all at once and decide JAMIE LEE CURTIS is somehow the standout of that film. im so freaking mad, she absolutely did NOT deserve that pic.twitter.com/qn2tLptogu — ZAYNA🔪#ANDAMOVIE (@sitcomabed) March 13, 2023

The award even made one of her contenders angry: Angela Bassett, who showed her anger by not joining her colleagues in applauding Curtis.

Story originally written in Spanish by Alejandro Vizzuet in Cultura Colectiva.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte