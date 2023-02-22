Jennifer Lawrence Exposed She Was Paid Less than Leonardo Dicaprio despite Sharing a Starring Role

Jennifer Lawrence claims that no matter what she does, because of her gender, she will have to receive less money.

Jennifer Lawrence denounces that she received less money than Leonardo DiCaprio for the film Don’t Look Up, a project in which both actors shared the lead role and premiered in December 2021. And the fact is that the film had an outstanding cast made up of the aforementioned actors, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, and Ariana Grande, among other big stars, and worked with a budget of $75 million.

Even though the film featured highly recognized stars, for Jennifer Lawrence not everything was fair, as she assures that the wage gap between men and women was a big problem within the project, and it is an issue that still affects her today.

Jennifer Lawrence Claims She Received Less Money than Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer claimed that she was paid less than her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, and some sources close to the actors, claim that the exact amounts were $25 million for Lawrence and $30 million for Leo.

Yes, both amounts are indeed quite juicy; however, Jennifer Lawrence talks about the gender pay gap that society lives in all trades. In an interview for Vogue in 2022, the actress expressed that she feels very upset that women always have to go through this lack of equality.

“It doesn’t matter everything I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, for my vagina?” questioned Jennifer Lawrence.

The Gender Pay Gap is a Reality

The gender pay gap is defined as the difference between the median earnings of men and women. In 2022, it was recorded that the income gap is 14 percent between a man and a woman with the same position and the same responsibilities.

Jennifer Lawrence is not the first Hollywood personality to speak out against the gender pay gap, but, unfortunately, it is still an ongoing issue that affects millions of women in the workforce.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

