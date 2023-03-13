John Travolta Breaks Down as He Remembers Olivia Newton-John at the Oscars

John Travolta could not contain his emotion and cried when he remembered his great friend Olivia Newton-John at the Oscars.

The Oscars 2023 awards ceremony left behind the controversy and opened the way to nostalgia with several moments that left us with a lump in our throats. John Travolta, without a doubt, was one of the celebrities who moved us to tears. The actor presented the In Memoriam of the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, a space dedicated to remembering and honoring the stars who passed away last year.

Travolta’s speech ended in tears, as among the names, he highlighted that of his great friend and co-star, Olivia Newton-John. “They made us smile and became dear friends to whom we will always remain irrevocably devoted,” he said with his voice cracking.

The actress, who gave life to the incomparable Sandy in Grease, passed away on August 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer, leaving a great void in the world of entertainment.

John Travolta gets emotional as he introduces the "In Memoriam" segment at the #Oscars: "They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/67NZN8e11d — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

They Forgot Ignacio López Tarso...

Every year they hold a session to remember those members of the Hollywood Academy who passed away. The list of artists who passed included artists such as Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid in Harry Potter), Kristie Alley, Annie Wersching, Ray Liotta, Charlbi Dean, Monica Vitti, William Hurt, James Caan, Paul Sorvino, Lisa Marie Presley, and others, also the Mexican legend Ignacio López Tarso, who passed on March 12.

However, the Academy forgot to include the celebrated and beloved artist. López Tarso was a member of the Hollywood Academy and wasn’t included. Some moviegoers point out that the reason why he was not included may have been that he passed the day before the ceremony, although others pointed out that they could’ve added his photo in less than a minute.

While some point out that it is absurd that the Mexican actor’s name did not appear, as he is one of the most outstanding actors in Mexican cinema to the level of great legends like Pedro Infante, Dolores del Río, and María Félix. But more importantly, he was a member of the Academy!

Story written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva

