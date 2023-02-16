John Wick Fights for His Freedom in the Last Trailer of His 4th Installment

John Wick finally confronts the group of thugs known as the High Table in the final trailer of the franchise.

At last! We are weeks away from the release of the fourth installment of the “John Wick” saga, and its final trailer already gives us clues about what we can expect from the film: a lot of action, a lot more blood, a lot more confrontations, and everything with the same objective: the freedom of this beloved character played by Keanu Reeves.

John Wick Wants His Freedom Back

According to Deadline, in this new chapter in John Wick’s history, the character will face off against his most lethal adversaries in his lifetime (or, at least, up to that moment), which are part of a group known as the High Table.

In different world locations, such as New York, Berlin, Paris, and Osaka, Wick will search for each of the members of the group while trying to survive various confrontations between powerful people who are looking to take his head, which will make things more and more complicated for the character.

In addition, before reaching the head of the group, this man must face a new enemy that has powerful alliances in every part of the world, among which we can find formerly known faces, some of which will continue to be villains of the protagonist, or they will be new threats disguised as allies.

“The only way John Wick will ever have peace and freedom, is in death,” says The Elder, a character played by George Georgiou, in a part of the advance. “Yeah… not really,” is what Wick calmly answers, giving us all an idea of where things will go.

Details You Should Know About the Production of John Wick 4

This film began pre-production in 2019, and its premiere was originally planned for May 21, 2021; However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Reeves’ commitments to the filming of The Matrix Resurrections, the entire production suffered a severe delay, according to Variety.

Fortunately for all the fans of this action franchise, the recordings of the project could be made between the end of 2021 and the beginning of last year, and Lionsgate, the producer of the feature film, gave it a release date for this year. Finally, it was decided that the 4th installment will be released on March 24.

The cast of this production is full of international stars, in addition to Reeves, since it will include the work of celebrities such as Bill Skarsgård (as Marquis), Donnie Yen (as Caine), Laurence Fishburne (as Bowery King), Lance Reddick (as Charon ), Rina Sawayama (as Akira), Shamier Anderson (as Tracker), Hiroyuki Sanda (as Shimazu), Scott Adkins (as Killa), and Ian McShane (as Winston).

The film was directed by Chad Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, with characters based on those Derek Kolstad created long ago. It was executive produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski himself, as well as Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Pasorn.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

