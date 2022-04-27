Johnny Depp’s best and worst movies according to Rotten Tomatoes

Such a versatile actor! These are Johnny Depp’s best and worst rated films of his career according to Rotten Tomatoes.

With all that has happened in Johnny Depp’s life in the past years, we can say that one of the worst repercussions has been undoubtedly regarding his work. Many doors were shut close, forcing him to put pause in his career, something that annoyed his fans.

Recently, Johnny stated at court that he will not return to play the iconic Jack Sparrow leaving many fans in shock, as it is one of the most beloved roles of his career, and the one that positioned the actor at the top.

However, Johnny Depp is way much more than Jack Sparrow, but listing all his works would be a never-ending job. So, here are the best five and the worst five Johnny Depp movies according to the infamous ‘tomatometer.’

West of Memphis (2012) - 95%

The movie narrates the trials of three teenagers and the events surrounding a very famous case in the history of the United States of America. Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley were arrested and tried for allegedly committing a terrible crime against three eight-year-old boys, a crime that the teenagers never committed. Many famous people joined the cause of this documentary, such as Johnny Depp and Eddie Vedder.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) - 95%

A classic slasher movie everyone knows! Freddy Krueger has been responsible for generating terror around everyone who knows him. This movie is undoubtedly one of Wes Craven’s masterpieces because it introduces you to a monster you can’t even escape from in your dreams. Nancy realizes that there may be a hidden secret that can help her stop Freddy, but will she be able to solve it with the help of her boyfriend Glen before it’s too late?

Ed Wood (1994) - 92%

The dream team for many fans is undoubtedly the one made by Tim Burton and Johnny Depp. This movie full of drama and comedy is, for many, the very best of the duo. It tells the story of an eccentric film director, Ed Wood, who with the help of Bela Lugosi and other people that believed in Ed, brings his dreams to cinematic life. Ed Wood existed in real life and was defined after his death in 1978 as the worst director of all time, thanks to his disastrous direction.

What’s eating Gilbert Grape? (1993) - 90%

This film cemented the fame of Johnny Depp, who plays Gilbert, and catapulted Leonardo DiCaprio, who received an Oscar and a Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of Arnie. After the death of his father, Gilbert Grape, a kind-hearted but shy and introverted young man, becomes the head of the family and submits to a monotonous life divided between caring for his family and his work. Arnie is his eighteen-year-old brother, who has a mild intellectual disability and has Gilbert’s full love even though he often causes trouble for his family.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) - 90%

Once again the dream team! This classic film was their first collaboration and is considered one of Depp’s best films of all time. In this modern fairy tale with gothic overtones that are characteristic of Tim Burton, a scientist builds an animated human being. However, he passed away before he could finish assembling him, his name? Edward, a gentle guy that was left with a freakish appearance accentuated by scissors instead of hands. He lives in a creepy mansion, where a gentle woman discovers him and takes him to her house, where he meets the lovely Kim Boggs.

The Professor (2018) - 10%

An American comedy-drama film that is listed with the worst rating in the actor’s filmography. It tells the story of a professor who has advanced cancer in his lungs, which has already spread through his body and is now in terminal phase. He has only 6 months to live without treatment, which could turn into 12 or 18 if he undergoes painful and aggressive treatment.

Mortdecai (2015) - 12%

This movie says that sophistication has a name, sadly, the percentage of Rotten Tomatoes in this film isn’t familiar with that name. In this film, Charlie Mortdecai, along with his wife, an international terrorist, a Russian mobster, and members of the Yakuza, must cross land and sea to recover a painting that supposedly contains a code to a lost bank account filled with gold.

Transcendence (2014) - 19%

Stars like Depp, Morgan Freeman, Cillian Murphy, and Paul Bettany appeared in this film. Unfortunately, despite the star-studded cast, it is one of Johnny Depp’s worst-rated films. Will Caster is a scientist researching artificial intelligence and the nature of sapience. He and his team work together to create a sentient computer that will be able to create a technological singularity; however, there’s an anti-technology terrorist group that has targeted Will and his team.

The Tourist (2010) - 20%

Along with Angelina Jolie, ‘The Tourist’ was rated 20% in the website, being one of the least favorite movies of Depp’s career. It all started when Frank, a university professor traveling to Italy, met a woman, Elise, a thief’s lover. In Venice, Frank is carried away by the attraction to Elise, and soon he becomes involved in dangerous and suspenseful trap.

Yoga Hosers (2016) - 24%

In this movie, Johnny shares credits with his daughter Lily-Rose Depp. Although not one of Depp’s favorites, the actor is an enthusiastic fan of the director Kevin Smith. The film tells the story of two teenage yoga enthusiasts who team up with a strange and legendary hunter to face an army of monsters unleashed from beyond the grave by an ancient evil force.

