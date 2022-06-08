Julia Garner to play Maddona on the popstar biopic

The “Ozark” actress was selected among twelve candidates such as Florence Pugh and Bebe Rexha.

EFE - Julia Garner was selected by Universal Pictures to star in Madonna’s biopic, revealed Variety magazine.

According to this information, the actress, known for her roles in the series “Inventing Anna” and “Ozark”, would have been chosen among twelve candidates such as Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie and singers like Bebe Rexha or Sky Ferreira had already come to the forefront to embark on a film whose casting requires remarkable vocal and dancing skills.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

So far, no further information has been released as to whether Garner has already agreed to join the project, but according to Variety, both parties are very close to reaching an agreement.

Likewise, the shooting schedule for this film, in which Universal Pictures placed great hopes before the pandemic interrupted it, has not been made public.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The film will be directed and written by Madonna herself and will be produced by Amy Pascal (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”).

“There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell them than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster of my life with my voice and my vision,” Madonna said in a statement released in 2020, upon confirmation of Universal’s acquisition of the project.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The film will chronicle the artist’s life from her arrival in the 1970s in New York City, where she immersed herself in the “underground” cultural scene, to the mass success she has maintained with endless reinventions.

Over five decades, Madonna has sold more than 330 million records and singles worldwide holds the record as the most commercially successful female artist and has been cited as an influence on numerous occasions by celebrities and singers of later generations.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte