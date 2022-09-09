Are the Kardashian’s the real Truman Show? Kim’s fascination with the movie

A philosopher analyzes the constant references to the film starring Jim Carrey in the content of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In The Truman Show, the 1998 film, Jim Carrey plays Truman Burbank: a middle-aged man, adopted and raised inside a simulated reality without his knowledge and whose life is the plot of a kind of reality show watched by thousands of people. In the late 1990s, it was a science fiction plot, a critique of the falsity of television content and also of the falsity of life itself, driven by capitalism and rampant individualism. In 2022, however, it’s almost real, and the Kardashians phenomenon is a case in point.

The Kardashian family is one of the most famous in the world. Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s daughters were not born into a permanently filmed and televised world, but they did sow the seeds of their success through television. If the world wanted to see the most personal moments of her life, she would have it. In 2007 Keeping Up With the Kardashians was aired for the first time, and its success was such that today it already has 20 seasons and several spin-offs.

Kim, herself has seen The Truman Show. She recently posted on her Instagram stories that she was watching the movie, which caught the attention of a philosopher, who specializes in the Kardashians. @kardashian_kolloquium says that’s not the first time Kim Kardashian has referred to Peter Weir’s film.

“Exactly one year ago (Kim) posted a story about her visit to Universal Studios and the set of ‘The Truman Show.’ So it’s a funny coincidence. Exactly one year later, she posted that she was watching that movie.”

The TikToker also talks about an episode in season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Scott Disick makes an explicit reference to the movie, and then they continue to build the rest of the episode around that concept. In the conversation between Kim and Scott, he mentions that “it must be crazy, being a kid and not realizing that you’re on the Truman Show. That your whole life has been filmed, and we’ve been showing it on television.” “Can you imagine if we called any of our kids Truman,” Kim responds. “Oh, that’s right, True!” True is the baby daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

The philosopher says the concept explored in the film constantly appears in the Kardashian family’s content. “I don’t think it will be the last time we see a reference to the film in the Kardashian show, I think it will keep popping up in interesting ways more and more. I’m curious where they’ll take it.”

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

