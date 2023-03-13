“Keep Your Dreams Alive”: Ke Huy Quan’s Moving Speech at the 2023 Oscars

The one who stole the world’s heart with his speech was the actor Ke Huy Quan upon receiving his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his message in favor of dreams.

The world was moved by Ke Huy Quan’s acceptance speech upon receiving the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 Oscars for his work in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, not only because of the emotion he showed, but also because of the depth of his message.

From a Refugee Camp to the Oscars!

Ke Huy Quan briefly recounted how difficult it was for him to get to the place he is in, and how proud he is of how his story came to be: after spending part of his childhood in a refugee camp, he achieved the best gala film award.

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he commented.

And that would not have been possible without the support of his mother, as he himself stated in his speech, so when he mentioned her, he was carried away by tears.

“My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching. Mom: I just won an Oscar,” he said.

And another person he also thanked from his heart was his wife, Corinna CheQuan, for helping him never stop believing in his dreams year after year.

“I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo, who month after month, year after year, for 20 years, told me that one day my time will come”, he added.

Dreams Come True, and Ke Huy Quan Is the Proof

And just the most moving part of his speech was his message to the world regarding those dreams, since one never knows when they are going to come true.

“They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I can’t believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream!

“Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there keep your dreams alive,” he added.

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Ke Huy Quan sobs as he accepts the #Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/92QIp3PRmS — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

