Keanu Reeves wants to play Batman after Robert Pattinson’s rendition

The beloved actor revealed that he would like to do a more adult version of the ‘Dark Knight.’

Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most coveted and beloved actors, and each of his on-screen roles has become an audience favorite. Could we soon see him as the iconic Batman?

Although for the moment we won’t see Keanu Reeves in the costume of the ‘Dark Knight,’ the actor known for the Matrix saga will voice Batman in the upcoming DC animated film League of Super-Pets, which has raised expectations of one day seeing him as the Gotham superhero.

In a recent interview with the media ‘Extra’, the actor mentioned that playing Batman would be a dream for him:

“It’s always been a... It’s always been a dream. Pattinson has Batman right now, and he’s doing amazing. Maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman,” he said.

Could Keanu Reeves be Batman?

Although for the moment, Keanu Reeves will only voice Batman in his animated version, the actor does not rule out the possibility of giving life to the mysterious superhero of Gotham in the future, which has filled his fans with hope.

On his participation in the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, he stated: “I have a small role in this movie, a little bit of a cameo. But even in that, just to be part of a project that Johnson and Kevin Hart are part of, is amazing, and I got to play Batman.”

The film in question will hit theaters this July 29, and in addition to the voice of Keanu Reeves, it will also feature Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Mexican actor Diego Luna.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

