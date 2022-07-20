‘Law & Order’ crew member shot on the filming set

A member of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ was shot on the New York set; sadly, he passed.

A member of the production crew of the popular cop show Law & Order: Organized Crime (a spin-off of Law & Order) was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in New York City, on the set where the third season of the series was being filmed. According to reports, the man was 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro. The man worked as a watchman guarding the production’s cars, who stopped filming all day today.

“We were very saddened and shocked to hear that one of our team members was the victim of a crime this morning and died as a result,” said a spokeswoman for NBC and Universal Television. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that they respect his privacy during this time.”

According to some information released, Pizarro was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot at around 5:15 AM. He was taken to Woodhill Hospital Center in Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead around 6:00 AM.

“Filming was to take place in the neighborhood on Tuesday, and the crew member arrived early as part of set security to reserve parking and protect equipment trucks. So far it is unclear whether the killer knew the victim or what the possible motive might be,” a production spokesperson told Variety. No arrests have been made at this time.

Law & Order: Organized Crime stars Christopher Meloni, who we had already seen as Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. In this new series, the cops go after corrupt businesses in the Big Apple.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

