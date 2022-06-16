‘Lightyear:’ Is Disney finally making an important change in their LGBT+ representation?

The LGBT+ scene in Disney Pixar’s film ‘Lightyear’ has opened a conversation. But is Disney really willing to be more inclusive in their mainstream products?

Disney Pixar’s Lightyear is having its major release this June 17, and it’s not happening without complications and controversy. The movie, which tells the story of the space ranger that inspired the iconic Buzz Lightyear toy, has been banned in the United Arab Emirates and is likely to follow the same fate in other thirteen countries. Why? Because outdated norms in those countries don’t want a movie with a loving LGBT+ story within.

Producers and cast have spoken out against the situation, with the star of the film, Chris Evans, even calling those behind the decision “idiots.” Some of the countries who have complained about the film want Disney to cut out that story to have a release in their movie theaters; however, producer Galyn Susman declared that they’re “not going to cut out anything, especially something as important as the loving and inspirational relationship that shows Buzz what he’s missing by the choices he’s making.”

So, what’s the scene? Without giving you too many spoilers, in the film we get to see the life story of Buzz’s best friend and work partner, Alisha Hawthorne. From getting married to a woman, to having kids, and in the most natural love demonstration in the shape of a tender kiss on the lips. Yep. That is what seems to be what’s alarming those folks. As Susman mentioned, this amazing love story is essential to Buzz’s journey making him realize what he’s been missing while obsessing on what he thinks is his life duty. So, nope, removing is not an option.

Now, is this the right representation we need in mainstream products? Absolutely. Is Disney’s heart in the right place to do so? Probably not. In the past years, we’ve seen very small hints of LGBT+ representation in their movies, with hints of LeFeu (Beauty and the Beast) being gay, a policewoman in Onward mentioning a girlfriend, and two mums saying goodbye to their kid in Toy Story 4. In other productions from giant studios like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve got to see more open cases, but even they have had issues releasing their films without any alteration in certain countries. But Marvel is different from family movies, and Lightyear will be the first movie to portray an open relationship between a queer couple.

Reaching this point wasn’t easy for the producers of Lightyear. Just some months ago, the company decided to cut the kiss scene in what many think was a response to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida, the state where Disney has one of their most important parks. Angered LGBT+ employers and allies from Pixar Animation Studios issued a joint statement to the company to demand the reinstitution of the scene in the movie. The scene was eventually reinstated in the movie.

According to some of these employees, Pixar creatives have tried endlessly in the past to add LGBT+ stories in their movies but Disney executives have “actively censored overtly gay affection.” So, have they changed their mind, or are they just simply giving a little bit of representation to please the crowds as it seems to be the trend for many companies?

Lightyear is definitely a big change in attitude, and if the company really keeps their foot down and decides not to alter the film to please these countries who are demanding to cut out the scene, they would be sending a very compelling message on diversity and inclusion.

But the truth is, that a couple of minutes of representation in one of their big films doesn’t necessarily mean that the company is willing to embrace diversity at its full in an attempt to normalize other identities. We’ll just have to wait and see if they keep doing more and more and not just allowing a film to keep a scene or launching a rainbow merchandising campaign on Pride Month.

