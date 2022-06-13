‘Lightyear’ takes us to infinity and beyond while keeping Buzz close to our hearts

Disney Pixar’s new film ‘Lightyear’ is Buzz’s ultimate origin story and one that will finally take us to infinity and beyond.

Toy Story gave us an endearing, original, and funny story with complex characters like we hadn’t seen before, at least in mainstream animation features. Perhaps, one of the most complex characters in the first film was without a doubt, Buzz Lightyear, the space ranger action figure incapable of realizing he was just a plastic toy and not the real thing. Well, in Lightyear, Disney Pixar has just revisited the iconic character giving us not only the origin story of Buzz but, in a metaverse fashion, this actual movie that Andy and his generation saw and what made them go crazy with the space ranger action figures.

Lightyear takes place in a distant future in a galaxy far away from Earth; to be precise 4.2 million light-years away. Buzz and his friend and mission partner Alisha Hawthorne, are researching this new planet when things go out of control, trapping Buzz and the entire mission crew in this hostile environment. Self-righteous, determined, and a bit stubborn as we know Buzz is, he’ll do anything to repair their ship and go back home. To do so, he’ll have to make use of the only tools and crew available, and the latter is not the specialized team Buzz wanted.

This is the premise of the film, and what sets the mood for a yearning, heart-warming, and also a quite entertaining movie. However, if you’re waiting for tons of Toy Story references to please your nostalgic being, let me tell you in advance that this is not that type of movie. Still, there are a few references that will make you smile at the screen. So, what’s the deal with Lightyear?

The kind of goofy, yet quite deep sci-fi animation picture, take back that inner struggle we saw with Buzz the toy in Toy Story. It shows a character who is always trying to do the right thing the way he thinks it should be done, but he fails to understand what’s going on around him. As is usual with Disney and Pixar, the movie sets complex themes around the characters that make us relate to them and even reflect on our own lives.

Lightyear deals with matters of self-identity and struggle, mental health and dealing with it, and above all, and perhaps the theme that resonated the most in me at least, is that obsession we have with the past and how impossible it is most of the times to let it go and see what life is presenting us. Buzz, as you can imagine, is obsessed with making it back home although a lot of time has passed and he doesn’t even know if his home is still what he thinks it is. While friends around him keep living his life, he’s determined to his sole mission without caring how much he’s been missing while doing so.

But we got really serious, of course, all this self-discovery journey will happen while Buzz and his crew of rookies are being chased by the fearsome Zurg and his army of evil robots. These scenes, besides giving us amazing visuals and action sequences, have some of the funniest moments in animation history starred not only Buzz but his team. One of the characters that will become an immediate favorite is Buzz’s emotional support cat-robot Sox but the rest of the crew is as hilarious as the cute Sox, and how wouldn’t it if one of them is the one and only Taika Waititi!

All in all, Lightyear has all the things we all love from Pixar movies, and although it doesn’t serve to nostalgia giving us endless references to the Toy Story franchise, it manages to give us an endearing story with unique new characters, a great score, and the amazing animation work Pixar always delivers.

Lightyear will release worldwide in cinemas on June, 17.

