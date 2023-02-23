From ‘The Hangover’ to Disney: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live Action Found Its First Actor

The live-action of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ is currently in production, and one of the stars of ‘The Hangover’ has joined its cast in a lead role.

It is a fact: Disney is already preparing the live action of the beloved animated film Lilo & Stitch, and to demonstrate that it is a serious project, the firm has also hired the first leading actor in the production, according to Variety.

Lilo & Stitch’s Live-Action Already Has a Star in Its Cast

Actor Zach Galifianakis has joined as the first actor to be part of the cast of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action, although in an undisclosed role, according to the media. However, close sources and those familiar with Disney’s projects point out that the star of The Hangover franchise will be the one to play the character of Prickly, the one-eyed alien who likes to blend in with humans by wearing extravagant dresses and wigs.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Other rumors say that Galifianakis will actually play Jumba Jookiba, the scientist alien responsible for the creation of Stitch and the rest of his “cousins” experiments, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Details About the Lilo & Stitch’s Live-Action Movie

Along with the choice of Galifianakis, the director of the feature film was also announced: Dean Fleischer Camp, who is competing in the next edition of the Oscar Awards for Best Animated Film for the movie Marcel: the Shell with Shoes On.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The filmmaker will work on the project under a script by writer Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, adapting to the original animated film that was released in 2002 under the direction of Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois.

For those who haven’t seen the movie in the last 20 years, it follows a 6-year-old girl, Lilo, who seeks to make a real friend in the environment in which she lives: an island in Hawaii, under the tutelage of her older sister, Nani, since they got both orphaned by an accident.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

One night, Lilo sees a “shooting star” fall very close to her home and makes a wish: a true friend, something that Nani hears and for which she decides to take her to buy a pet so that she no longer feels alone. At the municipal kennel, Lilo meets Stitch, a strange blue creature that was run over by accident the night before, and that, in reality, is not an animal but an alien born from an experiment made by a mad scientist who fell to our land to survive.

Together, Lilo and Stitch forge a close friendship, and while she tries to help him lower his levels of anger and violence, he will seek to protect her from other extraterrestrial creatures that traveled to our planet to take him away, even if they harmed a few humans in the process.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Currently, the live-action project, which will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of the Rideback production company, as well as Ryan Halprin, of the same firm, on the executive production side, is looking for actresses who can give life to Lilo and Nani, while Stitch will be recreated with CGI technique.

Its possible release date is still unknown, but rumors suggest that it will arrive directly on the Disney+ streaming platform, like other company live actions such as Pinocchio, The Lady and the Tramp, and the future film Peter Pan and Wendy.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte