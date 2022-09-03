Lindsay Lohan leaves her life in Dubai and returns to star in a romantic comedy on Netflix

Lohan will have a leading role in the romantic comedy Irish Wish for Netflix.

Lindsay Lohan is one of the most beloved actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s. The American actress starred in dozens of children’s films, as well as romantic comedies among which we remember with nostalgia Mean Girls and The Parent Trap.

For a long time, she was absent from the screens due to personal problems, but a few years ago, the actress started a renewal cycle in which she prioritized her health. Lohan moved to Dubai with her boyfriend (now husband) Bader Shammas and started a new life away from Hollywood.

Although she didn’t completely quit acting, in 2017, she played what would be her last role (in a while) in the Netflix series, Sick Note: Sick Leave, which also featured Rupert Grint.

Now, Lohan will have a leading role after many years in a movie on the same streaming platform. She’ll star in the romantic comedy Irish Wish, where she’ll play Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland. After a wish goes wrong, Maddie wakes up in a world where she becomes a fiancée, only to discover that the reality is not what she wants.

This film will be the second romantic comedy set on Netflix starring Lohan. The first one, Falling for Christmas, will be released on the platform on November 10. The story features Lohan as a newly engaged heiress who falls while skiing and wakes up with a case of amnesia.

In 2019 Lindsay had already expressed her wishes to return to the screens, so this is good news for the star, who is now in London promoting her new projects. A few days ago, the performer recreated a photograph, with which she paid tribute to the movie The Parent Trap, which was partially filmed in England. Lindsay took a picture with her younger brother when she was a girl and he was a baby.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

