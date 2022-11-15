Lindsay Lohan reveals that she would like to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The ‘Falling for Christmas’ actress mentioned that since she has never been in an action movie, she might like to be part of the Marvel Universe.

After the premiere of Falling for Christmas, the Netflix movie that marked the return of Lindsay Lohan, the actress, who now has a new life in Dubai, is promoting the film. In one interview, she mentioned something unexpected for fans, as she stated that she would like to join the successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview for Forbes, Lohan revealed that although throughout her career she has found her comfort zone in romantic comedies, she is willing to explore other very different genres such as action. And so she confessed that she would love to one day be part of the MCU.

“I tend to be a person who takes what comes as it goes, and I go where the scripts take me. I love doing romantic comedies, so that’s something I’m always looking for, and I do a lot when the occasion merits it, but there are definitely other genres I’m interested in. I’ve never done an action movie. I’d love to do something with Marvel. Just see what comes my way. I’m open to different roles,” she said.

Although the actress did not reveal exactly if she is interested in being a superheroine or playing a leading role in the world of comic books, she made it clear how the last few years the attention has gone to this type of blockbuster movie.

And even though her new comment got her fans very excited, it should be noted that this is not the first time Lindsay Lohan has tried something in this regard. It is rumored that in 2014 she tried to join MCU in casting for Wanda Maximoff, i.e. The Scarlet Witch, but it was Elizabeth Olsen who landed the role.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

