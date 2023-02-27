‘Parent Trap’ Reunion!: Chessy and Meredith Blake attended SAG Awards Together

Soul mates take the form of best friends, and these ‘Parent Trap’ icons prove it!

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix are the exact proof that real friendships exist and that it is possible to keep that promise we made when we first met: to grow up and grow old together. We can remember both actresses for their iconic participation in The Parent Trap, the legendary Disney film starring Lindsay Lohan that we’ve seen thousands (seriously thousands) of times because we will never get over the reunion of Annie and Hallie.

This time, twenty-five years later, ‘Cheesy’ and ‘Meredith’ unlocked a memory for us, walking the SAG Awards red carpet together and proving that soul mates come in the form of best friends.

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix at the SAG Awards

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix made a surprise appearance at the 2023 SAG Awards together and pulled a Parent Trap reunion as they walked arm in arm down the red carpet, of course, both looking fabulous in outfits that swept the night.

The actresses, who are enemies in the 1998 film, have been best friends in real life for more than twenty years, and although their appearances together in front of the cameras are not very often, they have proven that loyal friendships do exist and, one of these, the two of them have.

Lisa Ann Walter wore a black dress with a front neckline, very worthy of the golden years of Hollywood; however, that was not the only important point of her outfit, but it was a very significant piece for the actress because she bought it five years ago and promised that she would wear it at the SAG Awards someday. And the dream came true.

“I turned a little over fifty, but this is a dress that I found about five years ago, and when I saw it, I was completely unemployed, and I said I would wear it to the SAG Awards. Specifically, I don’t know why, but specifically at the SAG Awards,” the actress expressed. She also shared that this black dress was loved by her mother, who passed away in 2022, so she wore it with a lot of emotion and nostalgia because it was like wearing it with her during the award ceremony.

Elaine Hendrix looked fabulous in an elegant tuxedo, breaking all the rules of gender on a red carpet, changing the tradition of the long dress, and gala, with sequins, for an innovative piece. “Lisa Ann Walter asked me to introduce myself as her date, so, by God, I introduced myself as her date,” Hendrix told the cameras on the SAG Awards red carpet.

An Unconditional Friendship

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix met on the set of The Parent Trap, when they played Chessy, the loving housekeeper, and Meredith Blake, Annie, and Hallie’s enemy and future stepmother. Since then, they became inseparable; they created and maintained a beautiful friendship that today is already more than twenty years old, but above all, that has been present in each other’s lives no matter the time.

Through social networks, Hendrix congratulated Lisa Ann Walter on her birthday in August with a warm and tender message that makes us think: the love of your life can also be your best friend.

“Happy birthday to my way or die. My sister of life. My best friend. The one who always has my back and the one I’m growing old with. I’m sure glad you were born. What would I have done if you hadn’t been? I shudder to think about it. I love you. Happy Birthday,” the actress wrote.

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix held several reasons to fill us with nostalgia during their presentation at the SAG Awards, among them our childhood with The Parent Trap and their sincere and infinite friendship.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

