Attention Middle-Earth Fans! Warner Bros. Will Make More ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Movies

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have struck a deal with Middle-Earth Enterprises to make new The Lord of the Rings inspired movies.

The universe of The Lord of the Rings will continue its expansion in cinema thanks to a new agreement between Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, and Middle-Earth Enterprises, which owns the rights to some books by J.R.R. Tolkien, according to Deadline.

The news was revealed by the current CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, during the presentation of the company’s earnings results for last year’s fourth quarter.

The Lord of the Rings and Warner Bros., a Successful Tandem

This new agreement comes 20 years after New Line Cinema released the live action trilogy that filmmaker Peter Jackson worked on, inspired by the texts of The Lord of the Rings, which won 17 Oscar Awards.

Almost 10 years later, Warner Bros. teamed up with Jackson again to co-produce with MGM a film trilogy based on the novel The Hobbit. The trilogy also became a great economic success for the production company.

Combined, the two trilogies grossed nearly $6 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Therefore, it is no surprise that Warner wants to replicate their success by expanding the world of Middle Earth with other cinematic stories.

The Lord of the Rings will Return to the Big Screen

The first film project of this recent agreement will be an animated feature co-produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation, working under the provisional title The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

The film will have an original plot inspired by some annexes included by Tolkien, and will tell a story that happened 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, focusing on the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. Its premiere is scheduled for April 12, 2024.

However, the agreement opens up a wide range of possibilities for production companies and filmmakers, and will fulfill the desire of Zaslav and the rest of his team to build new and strong franchises that equally delight diverse audiences.

“Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen. The result was a landmark series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans”, Warner Bros Pictures Group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement.

“But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film. The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure.”

In a similar way, the deal was welcomed by members of the Embracer Group, owner of Middle-earth Enterprises, who said they have full confidence that the producers will lead future stories inspired by Tolkien’s work to a successful conclusion.

“Following our recent acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises, we’re thrilled to embark on this new collaborative journey with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, bringing the incomparable world of J.R.R. Tolkien back to the big screen in new and exciting ways,” added Lee Guinchard, CEO of Embracer Group’s Freemode operating group.

“We understand how cherished these works are, and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we plan to honor the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values”.

What will happen to The Lord of the Rings Amazon TV series?

A detail that should not be left out is that Amazon Prime acquired the adaptation rights to this Tolkien work a few years ago, but it must be noted that their agreement was for a television adaptation, and not a cinematic one.

Therefore, its television series project, The Rings of Power, which is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, will be able to continue its course and culminate in its fifth season, as planned.

Amazon paid 250 million dollars to Tolkien’s Heirs, the publisher HarperCollins and New Line Cinema for the agreement of this television adaptation, whose first season debuted last September.

Middle-earth Enterprises is the sole, worldwide owner of the films, games, merchandising, and other product rights to some of Tolkien’s literary works, including The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

In August, the Embracer Group purchased the film rights to Lord of the Rings from Middle-earth, which belonged to the late Oscar-winning producer Saul Zaentz.

At present, it remains unclear which other stories from Tolkien’s world Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema will adapt for the big screen. Nevertheless, there is an expectation that they will announce progress on their franchise plans in the upcoming months.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

