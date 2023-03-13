ADVERTISING

Malala Slayed at the Oscars Red Carpet, but What Was She Doing There?

By:
María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
March 13, 2023

Malala Slayed at the Oscars Red Carpet, but What Was She Doing There?

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
The activist caused shook everyone on social media with her presence at the 95th Academy Awards Red Carpet.

Wrapped in a stunning and shiny Ralph Lauren outfit, but being true to her style and beliefs, Malala Yousafzai appeared on the red carpet of the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards. The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner posed in front of the cameras causing great surprise to most of the spectators, who did not know she would be there.

Why Was Malala at the Oscars 2023?

Although Malala is known for promoting her speech in defense of the rights of girls and women in the world, this time that was not the goal. The 25-year-old activist, who had to leave Pakistan after suffering a terrorist attack, attended the Oscar ceremony as executive producer of Stranger at the Gate, which was competing in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

Malala said she was proud to have been part of this project, also confessing on the red carpet, that she had the desire to meet Rihanna. “For me, it has been a wonder to be part of this story.”

What Is Stranger at the Gate About?

The film for which Malala was featured at this year’s Oscars offers a special insight into the struggle for social justice and equality, highlighting the importance of education for girls and women around the world.

The plot portrays the story of the Pakistani activist through the eyes of Shireen, a young Afghan refugee.

“A U.S. Marine plans a terrorist attack on a mosque in a small town in the United States. His plan takes an unexpected turn when he comes face to face with the people he intends to kill,” reads the synopsis.

Story written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva

