ADVERTISING

MOVIES

Matt Smith and his most important roles before becoming Daemon Targaryen

By:
Shantal Romero
 - September 12, 2022

BE INSPIRED

movies

Matt Smith and his most important roles before becoming Daemon Targaryen

Shantal Romero
movies

Brendan Fraser: The injustice, divorce, and depression that drove him away from Hollywood

Yazmín Veloz
movies

Are the Kardashian’s the real Truman Show? Kim’s fascination with the movie

Gabriela Castillo
movies

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? The controversy surrounding ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Yazmín Veloz
movies

5 best Brendan Fraser movies that are not ‘The Mummy’

Gabriela Castillo
movies

Brendan Fraser cries during a 6-minute standing ovation at Venice for his role in “The Whale”

Yazmín Veloz
movies

Lindsay Lohan leaves her life in Dubai and returns to star in a romantic comedy on Netflix

Yazmín Veloz
movies

True horrific stories that inspired “American Horror Story”

Cultura Colectiva +
movies

The day Johnny Depp won the lead role over Michael Jackson in “Edward Scissorhands”

Yazmín Veloz
movies

China modified the Minions’ movie ending to make Gru “a good guy”

ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

Get to know the work of Matt Smith, the British actor who brings Daemon Targaryen to life in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon, the spin-off of Game of Thrones, is one of the most anticipated series of 2022 because, in addition to telling the exciting story of the Targaryens, its cast includes renowned actors such as Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen.

Although the British actor’s work has been boosted after appearing in the prequel, during his career, he has played important roles, in addition to the ambitious brother of King Viserys I Targaryen. Therefore, we present to you part of his acting career that you must know.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Party Animals (2007)

In this BBC drama, Matt Smith plays Danny Foster; it was his first major role. Foster, a parliamentary investigator for Jo Porter (Raquel Cassidy), is portrayed as an intelligent but shy political amateur who should have been promoted from a mere investigator by the time he was 26.

Doctor Who (2010-2013)

At 26, Smith played the Eleventh Doctor succeeding David Tennant, who announced his departure in October 2008, but in the 2013 Christmas special episode he left the series which chronicles the adventures of a Time Lord known as “the Doctor,” who explores the universe in his TARDIS, a self-aware spaceship capable of traveling through time and space.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Crown (2016-2017)

In the acclaimed series that tells the story of the British crown under the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth, Smith brought Prince Philip to life in seasons 1 and 2. The first season tells the story from Elizabeth’s marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 to the disintegration of her sister Princess Margaret’s engagement to Captain Peter Townsend in 1955. The second season sees the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1963 and the birth of Prince Edward in 1964.

Morbius (2022)

In the American superhero film directed by Chilean Daniel Espinosa from a screenplay by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, Matt Smith stars as Morbius’ brother (Jared Leto), a wealthy man, originally named Loxias, who suffers from the same rare blood disease as Morbius and thus adopts his same abilities and becomes a villain.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte
Tags:Moviestv seriesCelebrities
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING