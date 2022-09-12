Matt Smith and his most important roles before becoming Daemon Targaryen

Get to know the work of Matt Smith, the British actor who brings Daemon Targaryen to life in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon, the spin-off of Game of Thrones, is one of the most anticipated series of 2022 because, in addition to telling the exciting story of the Targaryens, its cast includes renowned actors such as Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen.

Although the British actor’s work has been boosted after appearing in the prequel, during his career, he has played important roles, in addition to the ambitious brother of King Viserys I Targaryen. Therefore, we present to you part of his acting career that you must know.

Party Animals (2007)

In this BBC drama, Matt Smith plays Danny Foster; it was his first major role. Foster, a parliamentary investigator for Jo Porter (Raquel Cassidy), is portrayed as an intelligent but shy political amateur who should have been promoted from a mere investigator by the time he was 26.

Doctor Who (2010-2013)

At 26, Smith played the Eleventh Doctor succeeding David Tennant, who announced his departure in October 2008, but in the 2013 Christmas special episode he left the series which chronicles the adventures of a Time Lord known as “the Doctor,” who explores the universe in his TARDIS, a self-aware spaceship capable of traveling through time and space.

The Crown (2016-2017)

In the acclaimed series that tells the story of the British crown under the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth, Smith brought Prince Philip to life in seasons 1 and 2. The first season tells the story from Elizabeth’s marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 to the disintegration of her sister Princess Margaret’s engagement to Captain Peter Townsend in 1955. The second season sees the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1963 and the birth of Prince Edward in 1964.

Morbius (2022)

In the American superhero film directed by Chilean Daniel Espinosa from a screenplay by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, Matt Smith stars as Morbius’ brother (Jared Leto), a wealthy man, originally named Loxias, who suffers from the same rare blood disease as Morbius and thus adopts his same abilities and becomes a villain.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

