From Boxer to Saiyan: Michael B. Jordan Is Interested in Directing a ‘Dragon Ball’ Remake

If Hollywood plans a future live action remake inspired by “Dragon Ball”, Michael B. Jordan would be interested in being its director, as he indicated in an interview.

Producing a live action based on an anime these days is quite a risky bet, especially since most fans are dissatisfied with the way Hollywood has recreated many of their favorite stories on film and television.

And now that once again the possibility of making a flesh and blood remake based on the “Dragon Ball” manga is being considered, most people wonder: do we really need another flop like the one from 2009 with “Dragon Ball Evolution”?

However, there is already a filmmaker who has raised his hand to take the job of directing a new film: Michael B. Jordan, who with his directorial debut with “Creed III” has already conquered world critics and thousands of international fans.

Michael B. Jordan, Interested in Directing a “Dragon Ball” Remake

Believe it or not, Michael B. Jordan is an otaku; that is to say: he is a lover of manga and anime, especially action series called “shonen”.

On more than one occasion, as the Movie Web medium has noted, the artist has spoken of his love for animated productions such as “Naruto”, “My Hero Academia”, “Hajime no Ippo” and, of course, “Dragon Ball”.

And precisely for this reason a reporter from Nerdist, who interviewed him on the occasion of his directorial debut, asked the actor if he would like to direct a possible future remake of “Dragon Ball”, a manga created by Akira Toriyama that has 5 derivative series and adaptations to anime and animated films.

Michael B. Jordan was very enthusiastic about the subject, commenting that it would be a great challenge for his career.

“I love challenges, you know what I’m saying? That would probably be the ultimate challenge,” he said.

“But it’s almost like a catch-22, you know what I’m saying? Like: ‘Who’s gonna be the first one to really like roll the dice and try to come on that one in a real way?’ I don’t know, but it’s a really good question.”

And he made that comment just thinking about the Hollywood adaptation that has already been made of the manga, “Dragon Ball Evolution”, which not only caused real discomfort among fans of the original work, but also bad critics, causing a big stain on the resumes from its cast and director, James wong.

Michael B. Jordan’s Love for Anime Was Embodied in “Creed III”

Something that few know is that Michael B. Jordan was able to make his directorial debut with the latest installment of the “Creed” franchise inspired precisely by his love for anime and the great battles that various series in the area have shared for years.

Instead of looking back at the movies he himself starred in or at the “Rocky Balboa” saga, from which this story sprang, the “Black Panther” star sought to translate the fighting language of his favorite animes to the big screen.

“Without nerding out too much… You’ve seen so many fights throughout the ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’ franchise, and I really wanted to put my spin on it, you know?,” he commented on the same interview.

“(I started thinking about) How to make these fights different, and you know, from ‘Hajime no Ippo’, to ‘Megalo Box’, to ‘Naturo’, to ‘My Hero Academia’, all of those different anime that I watched growing up, there’s an inherent spirit to them in how they fight.”

Perhaps his genuine passion for anime is what the “Dragon Ball” franchise really needs to think about a live action remake, so fans can be sure that if the film gets to B. Jordan, it will be in very good hands.

What do you think about a possible future remake of “Dragon Ball”? Would you like Michael B. Jordan to also be the protagonist of the film? Or who would you like to see in the cast?

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

