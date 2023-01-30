Michael Jackson’s Family Member Will Bring Him to Life in Upcoming Biopic

Lionsgate chose a member of Michael Jackson’s family to bring him to life in their upcoming biopic.

Stop everything! We finally have details about the King of Pop’s biopic, and the most important detail of all is that a member of Michael Jackson’s family is the one who will bring the musician to life in the project. That’s right! Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, was chosen by Lionsgate to star in the film Michael. It will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, under a script by writer John Logan, known for projects like Gladiator, Skyfall, and Spectre.

What Is Michael Going to Be About?

According to Variety, the Michael Jackson biopic will look at the beginnings of the legacy the artist achieved during his career, but is also expected to show many more aspects of his adult life, the studio says. “Including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time,” Lionsgate said in a statement.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Jackson’s heirs are heavily involved in the production, so, likely, some of the artist’s scandals will not have the same focus that the media did impose on them.

Jaafar Jackson: The New Pride of the Jackson Family

This feature film will be the first major film project for Jaafar Jackson, a 26-year-old who is the second youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother, as well as songwriter, producer, and former member of the Jackson 5 band. “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of artists and performers,” said the “Billie Jean” singer’s mother, Katherine Jackson.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The film’s own producer, Graham King, who was in charge of another biographical blockbuster when he worked on Bohemian Rhapsody about former Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, said he was very happy with the choice of Jaafar for the role, whom he found after an extensive search and casting of people from all over the world.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically embodies Michael’s spirit and personality. It was such a powerful thing that even after conducting a worldwide search, it became clear that he was the only person who could take on this role.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The producer added that he is “beyond thrilled that he has signed on to play his uncle, and I can’t wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

The film’s director himself, Antoine Fuqua, known for films such as Tears of the Sun, Infinite, the two installments of The Vigilante, also said he was thrilled with the opportunity to guide Jaafar’s talent in a film that promises much for all fans of the pop legend. “It’s incredibly exciting to see Jaafar bring Michael to life. There was such a spiritual connection when I met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and great chemistry with the camera,” said the filmmaker.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the moment, all that is known about the film is that photography tests will begin this year, although it may take a while longer to be fully produced, so there is no release date yet.

What do you think about the choice of Jaafar Jackson to give life to the King of Pop? Do you think he does look like him or should they have looked for someone different?

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte