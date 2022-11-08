Millie Bobby Brown would love to play Britney Spears in a biopic

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress revealed on Drew Barrymore’s show that one of her professional dreams is to play the ‘Princess of Pop’ in a biopic.

The trajectory of Hollywood actors and actresses is always accompanied, for the most part, by some character that marks their career for life. Many of them usually spend years wishing to play iconic roles that allow them to take a big step, like the case of Millie Bobby Brown, who, despite having a powerful participation in the series Stranger Things, has the dream of playing Britney Spears in a biopic.

During an interview for The Drew Barrymore Show, the young actress declared that one of her biggest professional goals is to play the ‘Princess of Pop’ in a movie about her life.

She mentioned that she relates a lot with the singer in that they both started their artistic careers at a very early age. Not only that, they both had to go through a lot to achieve a long career in show business.

“I want to play a real person, and I think for me - it would be Britney Spears. I think her story personally resonates with me; just grew up in the public eye watching her videos and watching interviews of her when she was younger. [...] I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story the right way and hers only,” she said.

For now, Millie Bobby Brown’s wish only remains a professional dream that she will probably fulfill in case some producer decides to make the biopic of the pop star. In the meantime, the actress is enjoying the success of Enola Holmes 2, the film in which she returns as the famous literary heroine.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

