Feeling down because Peaky Blinders is coming to an end? These are other similar shows you have to watch

If you’ve finished this series and have been left wanting more, here are some recommendations for productions so you won’t miss the Birmingham gang of mobsters.

Peaky Blinders has ended after 9 years and six season, leaving fans with a gap in their leisure time or free moments that were given in order to see Tommy Shelby and his brothers in action. The show became one of the most acclaimed British productions in history and its absence will be noticed; but if you’ve been craving more series with criminal and mafia intrigues, these are some recommendations that you can’t miss.

While not all of these series are identical to Peaky Blinders, the reality is that they do include some elements in the development of their story that will remind you of what Tommy Shelby lived next to his brothers.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: The real gang that inspired the Peaky Blinders series

Taboo (2017)

This series is created by the same producer of Peaky Blinders, Steve Knight and stars Tom Hardy, who also appears in the Birmingham mob series alongside Tommy Shelby.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Set in 1814, it tells the story of James Delaney who returns to England after twelve years in Africa with fourteen stolen diamonds ready to reclaim his assets after the death of his father.

Ripper Street (2012)

London, 1989, the era of Jack the Ripper. After the murder of a prostitute, fear begins to spread in the East End of London. Then other victims begin to appear in identical conditions and one begins to suspect that all the crimes are the work of the same perpetrator.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Boardwalk Empire (2010)

This series is set many years ahead of Peaky Blinders, and was inspired by real events and characters. It stars Steve Buscemi as Nucky Thompson, a politician and mobster in Atlantic City, New Jersey during the Prohibition period from 1920 to 1930.

Animal Kingdom (2016)

Moving away from period series and back to the present day, this series is based on the Australian film of the same name. We are introduced to the Cody’s, a family capable of betraying each other. Josh, a 17 year old boy moves to a southern California town to live with his relatives after the death of his mother. Josh begins to enjoy life, but discovers that the family fortune comes from a series of criminal activities.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It features Finn Cole, who in Peaky Blinders plays Polly’s son Michael

Sons of Anarchy (2008)

Inspired by the Hells Angels, a criminal biker gang. It tells the story of the Teller-Morrow family’s life in the town of Charming along with other members of the club, their families, citizens of Charming and various rivals and allies who undermine and support SAMCRO’s (Sons of Anarchy) legal and illegal businesses.

Gomorrah (2014)

For many the most successful series in Italy. It follows the trail of the Savastano clan and the crisis in which the family is plunged led by the boss Don Pietro, his wife Imma and his son Gennaro. Inspired by Robert Saviano’s book about the organizations around the Neapolitan Camorra.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Black Donnellys (2007)

A cult series among fans of the crime genre. It tells the life of four brothers from an Irish family who are part of the darkest and bloodiest Irish mafia in Chicago. The screenwriter is Paul Haggis, who won an Oscar for ‘Crash’.

Podría interesarte