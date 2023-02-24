Straws Through the Eyes: The Most Uncomfortable Costumes They Have Used for a Character

Some characterizations have meant a nightmare for celebrities. That was the case for Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian and Tom Holland with Spider-Man.

A few weeks after the premiere of the third season of the ‘The Mandalorian’, Pedro Pascal recounted the nightmare he experiences every time he plays Din Djarin. The suit, although it looks very nice on screen, is extremely uncomfortable, and Pedro Pascal couldn’t see a thing through it.

The actor explained that every time he puts it on it’s like “putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it. It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it sets you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real, but you can’t see a sh*t″, he revealed in an interview with Empire.

He applauded that the wardrobe managers have worked to improve the suit and make it more comfortable, “but it’s like going blind.”

“Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m gonna fall into it,” commented the actor.

Other Celebrities who Had to Wear Uncomfortable Suits

Pedro Pascal is not the only actor who has had to face martyrdom every time he puts on the suit to play a character.

There are those who would rather have it on them until the end of filming, since they must manage to drink water, endure the heat and use the restroom.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Tom’s dream turned into a nightmare once he put on the suit, as it was very hot and made him dehydrated.

The mask is sewn onto the suit, so it is impossible to take it off and drink water. He managed to do it by using a long straw inserted through the eye of the mask into his mouth.

To use the restroom he had no choice but to take off the entire suit. Because of this, Tom had to plan his trip to the bathroom at least 45 minutes in advance.

Paul Bettany as Vision

Paul once recounted that the worst part of being a superhero was not when he got thousands of layers of makeup or prostheses applied, but the terror he felt when removing everything.

He said his skin was sore, to the point that it looked like he was burned.

The producers improvised a type of mobile sauna where he was introduced at the end of each recording, which helped remove the makeup.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

We all love Ryan in this character; however, his experience of putting on the suit every day wasn’t the best-

The suit was so tight that putting it on and taking it off required a large team of assistants, in addition to the fact that it was difficult for him to move and even breathe.

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

Chadwick ended up with a lot of dissatisfaction with this superhero’s costume, since it was almost impossible to take the suit off on his own.

He also had to hold his breath to avoid panic attacks because it was too tight, not to mention how terribly hot it made him feel.

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

We loved Scarlett in this outfit, because it made her look that the character was designed especially for her. However, it was not comfortable at all. The actress sweated too much every time she used it. She also began to hallucinate because of dehydration due to the heat the suit generated.

Jim Carrey as The Grinch

Jim Carrey reached the point of despair with this character, since he had to invest three hours a day in his characterization.

It upset Jim to the point he was about to give up for the role.

Anthony Daniels as C-3PO

Anthony melted everyone’s hearts by playing this famous Star Wars android, but he had no good memories of the time he put it on for the first time.

One day before filming, the British actor tried the suit on and found out it was very uncomfortable, to the point of having zero mobility.

He got so used to it that he always seemed to be on paper. If it got hot, the suit would get damaged and tear, so it had to be constantly repaired.

These were some actors who had to do everything they could to bring their character to the big screen, regardless of whether the costume and/or characterization got to be their worst enemy.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

