The Long-Awaited Movie Trailers Released at the Super Bowl 2023

The next big hit releases on movies already have trailers that were released during the 2023 Super Bowl commercial breaks.

In the past decades, the Super Bowl has ceased to be just one of the biggest events in the sports world. It’s become a great window for entertainment since most of the world is aware of its transmission either because of its Half Time Show or by the trailers of big movies that are broadcast during their commercial breaks.

This year, among the feature film trailers that drew the most attention of the fans, were those of films such as The Flash and Super Mario Bros. The Movie, although obviously, they were not the only ones, and here you will be able to see all the clips that were shown during the event.

Trailers Released During the Super Bowl

The Flash

The film will mark the end and the beginning of an era in the DC Comics Cinematic Universe. The world has not stopped talking about its first trailer because of all the details shown in it: the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective versions of Batman; the appearance of Sasha Calle as Supergirl; the return of General Zod (played by Michael Shannon), and much more.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

More than a trailer, this 30-second clip is a kind of commercial for the plumbing business that Mario and his brother, Luigi, have together, and which reminded us of the first games in the franchise in which their work as plumbers was boasted. In addition, the eighties touch that was given to the video, and the main song of the games in its background, make this advance a jewel for true fans of Mario’s Universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The end of one of the most popular Marvel superhero teams will be marked by this film. It will show us how it moved on after the loss of one of its most important members: Gamora (played by Zoé Saldaña), after Avengers: Infinity War, and her “return” (or, rather, the inclusion of her alternate version) in Avengers: Endgame. In addition, other characters, like Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), will show their origin stories at some point in the plot, and the arrival of new faces, like Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter), will be crucial in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Transformers: Rise of Beasts

It is not a trailer either, but rather a teaser that shows us in more depth some of the characters that will appear in this sequel of the franchise. This time, it will be based on a new group of alien machines that can transform into huge animals of our planet. The protagonist of the clip is an Autobot, named Mirage, who transforms into a beautiful silver Porsche Carrera RS 3.8, and whose “driver” is actor Anthony Ramos in the role of Noah.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Another 30-second clip that got a mark on the fans of this franchise, which began in 1981 with The Raiders of the Lost Ark, whose sequel will now show us the end of this saga with the great protagonist of it: Harrison Ford, whom we see in the trailer taking on new and old villains, leaning on new and old allies, and all in an adventure story that promises to be a fitting end to the character and his story.

Other Trailers Shown at the 2023 Super Bowl

Air

This trailer was released several days ago, but it was a great performance during this year’s Super Bowl. And that’s because it’s the trailer for a rather peculiar movie: the story of the deal that led to the creation of Nike Air Jordan, which since the 1980s has become one of the most important sports sneakers sub-brands in the world. Actors like Viola Davis, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, and Chris Tucker are some of the main ones in its cast.

Creed III

The third installment of this spin-off franchise to the Rocky Balboa films is one of the most anticipated drama films of the year, especially since it is the directorial debut of a Hollywood favorite: Michael B. Jordan. He will repeat his role as Adonis “Donnie” Creed to face an old friend who will become a strong opponent in the ring: Damian Anderson, played by Jonathan Majors. The film will hit theaters on March 3rd.

Scream 6

The terror of this saga continues, albeit in a new environment: New York, the city to which some of the protagonists and survivors of the last film decided to move to leave behind all the horrors experienced by the murders carried out by the masked “Scarface.” However, it seems that this figure has decided to keep up with them, and begins to threaten them to the point of unleashing madness.

Fast X

The main goal of the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious films is to make the audience remember the adrenaline rush feelings that they experienced in several of their past films during underground car races. In addition, its main plot will follow the events of its fifth film with the appearance of a new character: Dante, played by Jason Momoa, who is the son of the main villain of that installment: Hernan Reyes (played by Joaquim de Almeida).

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

One of the biggest promises for this year in fantasy cinema is this film, which takes up some elements of the popular board game to take viewers into a story full of adventure, magic, mystery, and adrenaline. The main characters of this feature film will decide to unite forces to stop an evil that they unleashed by mistake, by leaving an important object in the wrong hands, and therefore, they will go on a journey to find a way to put an end to it. Actors like Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant, among others, are part of the cast. For more info, click here.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

