Is a joy to see a Pakistani superhero to whom I feel connected, says Malala about Ms. Marvel

Malala talked about the representation of Muslim community in the new Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel.

In the last couple of years, the conversation about representation has become a topic of interest in many areas and one has been series and tv shows. And it seems that the latest title to debut with a strong message of representation and inclusivity is Ms. Marvel, the upcoming series on Disney+. So much, that even Malala, the Nobel Prize winner, writer, and activist, sent a letter to the producers to thank how she felt related to it.

In a handwritten letter, she let the producers of the new Marvel series know how she felt when she saw the first episodes of Ms. Marvel, whose main character is Kamala Khan, the first Muslim Marvel superheroe.

“It is not every day that I turn on the tv and find a character who eats the same food, listens to the same music or uses the same Urdu phrases as me.

What a joy to see Ms. Marvel reflect the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family and reveal a young superhero whose powers connect to her heritage” she wrote.

Later, in a blog post, she went on to reflect on the importance of representation in the series and how this would impact the life not only of Muslim background kids but of girls as well to make them feel empowered.

Malala also talked to Sana Amanat, co-creator of the character for Marvel Comics, and the importance of talking about Pakistani culture in shows as big as the ones in the Marvel universe.

“It would have obviously made a huge difference if we had content like this when we were younger. If someone feels like they’re seen, it makes them feel like they’re included. And if they feel included, what does that do for their sense of self, their sense of confidence, and self-esteem? Not just this idea of belonging, but that they have a voice and they have a right to be here. I’m still processing the effect Ms. Marvel will have.”, said Amanat to Malala.

She also recalled how, despite going against her parents’ will that pushed her to study law, ended up creating characters for one of the world’s most important comic universes and now has the opportunity to empower children through her work.

